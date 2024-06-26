Technology News

Redmi Note 14 Pro Early Leak Hints at 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 1.5K Display

Redmi Note 13 Pro has a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 June 2024 14:16 IST
Redmi Note 14 Pro Early Leak Hints at 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 1.5K Display

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G was launched in India in January

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 14 series could launch in September
  • It is said to get a a dual "micro-curved" screen
  • edmi Note 13 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip
Redmi Note 13 series was launched in India in January. It is expected that the Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ could launch soon as successors to the Redmi Note 13 lineup. While the Xiaomi sub-brand remains tight-lipped about the new lineup, a Chinese tipster has leaked details about the Redmi Note 14 Pro. The upcoming phone might see a downgrade in the camera department. On top of that, it could feature a 1.5K resolution display like its predecessor.

Redmi Note 14 camera, display specifications leaked

Tipster Digital Chat Station posted a few details of the Redmi Note 14 Pro on Weibo. According to the leak, the phone will feature a 50-megapixel "large" primary sensor, but could lack a telephoto camera on the back. The phone is said to feature a 1.5K resolution display with a hole punch cutout on the centre, just like the Redmi Note 13 Pro. The display is said to be a dual "micro-curved" screen.

For comparison, Xiaomi packed a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS on the Redmi Note 13 Pro. This main sensor is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The handset also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera

The Redmi Note 14 series previously appeared in the IMEI database pointing to a potential launch timeline in September. The Redmi Note 14 Pro is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G launched in India in January this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 25,999. It features a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) AMOLED screen and is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone houses a 5,100mAh battery with support for 67W charging.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nokia 220 4G 2024, Nokia 235 4G 2024 Feature Phones Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ether Stable Amidst Volatility, Most Altcoins Hit by Downturn

