Redmi Note 13 series was launched in India in January. It is expected that the Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ could launch soon as successors to the Redmi Note 13 lineup. While the Xiaomi sub-brand remains tight-lipped about the new lineup, a Chinese tipster has leaked details about the Redmi Note 14 Pro. The upcoming phone might see a downgrade in the camera department. On top of that, it could feature a 1.5K resolution display like its predecessor.

Redmi Note 14 camera, display specifications leaked

Tipster Digital Chat Station posted a few details of the Redmi Note 14 Pro on Weibo. According to the leak, the phone will feature a 50-megapixel "large" primary sensor, but could lack a telephoto camera on the back. The phone is said to feature a 1.5K resolution display with a hole punch cutout on the centre, just like the Redmi Note 13 Pro. The display is said to be a dual "micro-curved" screen.

For comparison, Xiaomi packed a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS on the Redmi Note 13 Pro. This main sensor is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The handset also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera

The Redmi Note 14 series previously appeared in the IMEI database pointing to a potential launch timeline in September. The Redmi Note 14 Pro is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G launched in India in January this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 25,999. It features a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) AMOLED screen and is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone houses a 5,100mAh battery with support for 67W charging.

