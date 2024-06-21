Technology News

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Introduced in New Olive Green Colour Option

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G was launched in India in January 2023.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 June 2024 18:51 IST
Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Introduced in New Olive Green Colour Option

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G has been launched in a new Olive Green colourway

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G initally launched in three colourways
  • The smartphone has a 200-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G comes with an IP54-rated build
Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G was launched in India in January 2023 alongside the base Redmi Note 13 5G and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. Initially, the Pro version was available in three colour options. Now, the phone has been unveiled in a fourth colour option in select global markets. The company is yet to confirm an India launch of the new colour variant. The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is available in the country with three RAM and storage configurations.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G colour options

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G has been introduced in an Olive Green colour option. It is currently listed on the global Xiaomi website alongside Aurora Purple, Midnight Black, and Ocean Teal shades.

Notably, in India, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is offered in Arctic White, Coral Purple, and Midnight Black colourways.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G price in India

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G currently starts in India at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G specifications, features

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 12GB of onboard storage and 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14.

For optics, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera unit that includes a 200-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera holds a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. The phone also supports 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, it carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset comes with an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo X200 Pro Tipped to Get 1.5K Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, More

