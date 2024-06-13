Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G was unveiled in India in January alongside the base Redmi Note 13 5G and the top-of-the-line Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. The Pro version is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and packs a 5,100mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. It is equipped with a 200-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 1.5K AMOLED display. The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G has now been tipped to be available in the country in a new variant.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G new colour option (expected)

Tipster Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) in collaboration with 91Mobiles has leaked the details of a new colour variant of the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G in India. It is said to arrive in a new green colourway, that is similar to one of the following shades — Olive Green, Forest Green, Mint Green, and Sage Green.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G leaked green colourway renders

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Notably, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G was initially launched in India in three colour options — Arctic White, Coral Purple, and Midnight Black.

The tipster adds that the expected new Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G variant will only differ by colour and share all the same specifications as the existing handset. It is currently unclear whether other phones in the lineup — the Redmi Note 13 5G and the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G — will also be available in newer colourways.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Price in India

The base 8GB + 128GB option of the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G was priced in India at Rs. 25,999 at launch, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants were listed at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Specifications, Features

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14.

For optics, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera system which includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera of the handset holds a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. It comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The phone also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS/AGPS, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity.

