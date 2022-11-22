Xiaomi 13 series — the company's purported Xiaomi 12 series successors comprising the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro — is yet to be confirmed by the smartphone maker. Now, a Chinese tipster has leaked the key specifications of the Xiaomi 13 series ahead of its launch. Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, based on a 4nm process, is said to power the upcoming smartphones. The Xiaomi 13 series could run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and is said to feature Leica-branded cameras.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) suggested key specifications of the Xiaomi 13 series on Weibo. According to him, the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is expected to power the upcoming smartphones. Qualcomm's largest mobile platform is based on a 4nm process technology and is touted to deliver 60 percent improved artificial intelligence (AI) performance over older chipsets. It features real-time ray tracing for gaming and supports INT4 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Further, Xiaomi 13 series smartphones are said to be equipped with a camera module tuned by Leica. Both phones could run on Android 13-based MIUI 14, according to the tipster.

The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have been subject to several leaks recently. The smartphone series is said to go official in China soon. The Xiaomi 13 series is said to sport a 2K resolution curved AMOLED display. Leaked renders of the smartphone have suggested a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout on the display to house the selfie camera and triple rear cameras.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is said to feature 6.65-inch curved display and could come in 256GB and 512GB storage variants. It is tipped to measure 163.0 x 74.6 x 8.8mm. The camera bump could be 11.8mm thick.

Xiaomi had previously confirmed that its next-gen flagship will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but the company is yet to reveal if it was referring to the Xiaomi 13, which is believed to be the first Xiaomi flagship to be powered by the chipset.

