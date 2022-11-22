Technology News
loading

Xiaomi 13 Series Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Leica Tuned Cameras

Xiaomi 13 series is tipped to run on Android 13-based MIUI 14.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 22 November 2022 12:48 IST
Xiaomi 13 Series Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Leica Tuned Cameras

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 Pro could succeed the Xiaomi 12 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 series launch date is yet to be announced
  • Qualcomm unveiled its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset last week
  • Xiaomi 13 series is said to include two models

Xiaomi 13 series — the company's purported Xiaomi 12 series successors comprising the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro — is yet to be confirmed by the smartphone maker. Now, a Chinese tipster has leaked the key specifications of the Xiaomi 13 series ahead of its launch. Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, based on a 4nm process, is said to power the upcoming smartphones. The Xiaomi 13 series could run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and is said to feature Leica-branded cameras.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) suggested key specifications of the Xiaomi 13 series on Weibo. According to him, the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is expected to power the upcoming smartphones. Qualcomm's largest mobile platform is based on a 4nm process technology and is touted to deliver 60 percent improved artificial intelligence (AI) performance over older chipsets. It features real-time ray tracing for gaming and supports INT4 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Further, Xiaomi 13 series smartphones are said to be equipped with a camera module tuned by Leica. Both phones could run on Android 13-based MIUI 14, according to the tipster.

The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have been subject to several leaks recently. The smartphone series is said to go official in China soon. The Xiaomi 13 series is said to sport a 2K resolution curved AMOLED display. Leaked renders of the smartphone have suggested a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout on the display to house the selfie camera and triple rear cameras.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is said to feature 6.65-inch curved display and could come in 256GB and 512GB storage variants. It is tipped to measure 163.0 x 74.6 x 8.8mm. The camera bump could be 11.8mm thick.

Xiaomi had previously confirmed that its next-gen flagship will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but the company is yet to reveal if it was referring to the Xiaomi 13, which is believed to be the first Xiaomi flagship to be powered by the chipset.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Xiaomi 12, Leica
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Featured video of the day
An Exclusive Leica M11 With an Artist's Touch

Related Stories

Xiaomi 13 Series Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Leica Tuned Cameras
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Black Friday Sale Starts November 24: Top Deals Previewed So Far
  2. iPad 10th Generation (2022) Review
  3. OnePlus Buds Z2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  4. Oppo Reno 9 Series Key Specifications Confirmed: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Layoffs: Firms Appeal to Disdain of Elon Musk's Management to Woo Ex-Twitter Staff
  2. Google, Apple, Face In-Depth CMA Probe Into Mobile Browser Dominance, UK Watchdog Says
  3. Kenyan Lawmakers Open Talks on Taxing Crypto, Here’s What's Known
  4. Samsung Black Friday Sale Begins November 24, Discounts on Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip, More
  5. Oppo Reno 9 Series Key Specifications Officially Confirmed, to Get 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  6. China Has Resolved Its Youth Game Addiction Problem, Top Industry Body Claims
  7. FTX Japan Plans to Resume Customer Withdrawals by Year End: Report
  8. Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: Here's What a World Without the So-Called Bird App Might Look Like
  9. Cardano to Launch its Algorithmic Stablecoin Named ‘Djed’ Next Year
  10. FTX Bankruptcy: US Prosecutors Began Probing Crypto Exchange Months Before Collapse: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.