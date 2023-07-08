Xiaomi is reportedly planning to launch Xiaomi 13T Pro, the successor to Xiaomi 12T Pro which was launched last year. The company is yet to announce any details regarding the purported smartphone. However, the Xiaomi 13T Pro global variant has recently visited the Geekbench website with the model number 23078PND5G, revealing some of its key specifications. The handset is tipped to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box, instead of Android 14, and could be powered by a MediaTek chipset under the hood.

According to the Geekbench listing spotted by MySmartPrice, the global variant of the purported Xiaomi 13T Pro has made its way to the benchmarking website with the model number 23078PND5G. The listing also reveals the phone's score in single-core as well as multi-core tests. The smartphone scored 1,289 in the single-core test and 3,921 in the multi-core test.

The Geekbench listing also reveals that the Xiaomi 13T pro could run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. Additionally, the phone is also said to come with an octa-core processor with four cores clocked at 2.00GHz, three cores at 3.00GHz, and one core at 3.35GHz. All these details suggest a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC under the hood. Other leaked details include 16GB RAM, 256GB or 512GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery and 67W fast charging support.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro was previously spotted on IMDA certification site suggesting the phone to be launched soon. The phone is said to be launched at a price of £799 (roughly Rs 82,900) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option.

Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 12T Pro last year alongside the Xiaomi 12T. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and runs Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. The smartphone features a 200-megapixel primary camera sensor. It sports a 6.67-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display. The phone comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and 120W HyperCharge.

