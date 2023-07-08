Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 13T Pro Global Variant Visits Geekbench Website; Processor, RAM Details Leaked: Report

Xiaomi 13T Pro Global Variant Visits Geekbench Website; Processor, RAM Details Leaked: Report

Xiaomi 13T Pro has reportedly spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number 23078PND5G.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 8 July 2023 20:21 IST
Xiaomi 13T Pro Global Variant Visits Geekbench Website; Processor, RAM Details Leaked: Report

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13T Pro will succeed Xiaomi 12T Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13T Pro will reportedly carry a MediaTek chipset under the hood
  • The smartphone could pack 16GB RAM
  • Xiaomi 13T Pro could run Android 13 out-of-the-box

Xiaomi is reportedly planning to launch Xiaomi 13T Pro, the successor to Xiaomi 12T Pro which was launched last year. The company is yet to announce any details regarding the purported smartphone. However, the Xiaomi 13T Pro global variant has recently visited the Geekbench website with the model number 23078PND5G, revealing some of its key specifications. The handset is tipped to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box, instead of Android 14, and could be powered by a MediaTek chipset under the hood.

According to the Geekbench listing spotted by MySmartPrice, the global variant of the purported Xiaomi 13T Pro has made its way to the benchmarking website with the model number 23078PND5G. The listing also reveals the phone's score in single-core as well as multi-core tests. The smartphone scored 1,289 in the single-core test and 3,921 in the multi-core test.

The Geekbench listing also reveals that the Xiaomi 13T pro could run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. Additionally, the phone is also said to come with an octa-core processor with four cores clocked at 2.00GHz, three cores at 3.00GHz, and one core at 3.35GHz. All these details suggest a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC under the hood. Other leaked details include 16GB RAM, 256GB or 512GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery and 67W fast charging support.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro was previously spotted on IMDA certification site suggesting the phone to be launched soon. The phone is said to be launched at a price of £799 (roughly Rs 82,900) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option.

Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 12T Pro last year alongside the Xiaomi 12T. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and runs Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. The smartphone features a 200-megapixel primary camera sensor. It sports a 6.67-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display. The phone comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and 120W HyperCharge. 

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi 12T Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 13T Pro, Geekbench, Xiaomi 13T Pro global variant
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Realme GT Neo 6, GT Neo 6 Pro Visit TENAA Listing; Could be Launched Soon

Related Stories

Xiaomi 13T Pro Global Variant Visits Geekbench Website; Processor, RAM Details Leaked: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 to Be Available for Offline Purchase in India in This City
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 vs OnePlus 11R: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Price in India, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on Geekbench
  4. iPhone 15 Pro Could Debut in This Colour Variant
  5. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  6. Threads Adds 50 Million Users a Day After Meta Launches 'Twitter Killer'
  7. iPhone 15 Pro Max to Be More Expensive Than iPhone 14 Pro Max: Jeff Pu
  8. Red Magic 8S Pro+, Red Magic 8S Pro With Up to 24GB RAM Launched: See Price
  9. Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G First Impressions: Stepping on Familiar Toes
  10. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Series Reportedly Listed Online; Price in India Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 13T Pro Global Variant Visits Geekbench Website; Processor, RAM Details Leaked: Report
  2. Realme GT Neo 6, GT Neo 6 Pro Visit TENAA Listing; Could be Launched Soon
  3. Fire-Boltt Destiny Smartwatch With 1.39-Inch Touch Display, Bluetooth Calling to Launch Soon in India
  4. iPhone 15 Pro Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked: Report
  5. Elon Musk Sues Law Firm Wachtell to Recover Fees From Twitter Buyout
  6. Meta's 'Friendly' Threads Collides With Unfriendly Internet
  7. OnePlus Nord 3 vs OnePlus 11R: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  8. Genesis Creditor Gemini Sues Parent Company Digital Currency Group, CEO
  9. Twitter Could Face Difficulties Showing Meta Stole Trade Secrets for Threads
  10. AI4Bharat Researchers Said to Raise $12 Million Funding From Peak XV, Lightspeed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.