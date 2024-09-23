Technology News
English Edition

Redmi Note 14 Pro Series to Debut on September 26; Colourways, Specifications Teased

Redmi Note 14 Pro series will have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 September 2024 13:25 IST
Redmi Note 14 Pro Series to Debut on September 26; Colourways, Specifications Teased

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 14 Pro series is claimed to have passed the IP66, IP68, and IP69 tests

Highlights
  • Redmi Buds 6 are teased to offer 49dB noise reduction
  • The series features two models — Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 Pro+
  • All models are confirmed to launch with improved durability
Advertisement

Redmi Note 14 Pro series will launch in China later this week, Xiaomi confirmed on Weibo. The Chinese tech brand has offered an early look at the phones in different shades. The Redmi Note 14 Pro lineup includes the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ models. They are teased to come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and IP69-rated build. The Redmi Buds 6 earbuds are also confirmed to debut alongside the Redmi Note 14 Pro series.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Series Launch Date Revealed

The Redmi Note 14 Pro series will be announced on September 26. The launch event will take place in China at 7:00pm (4:30pm IST). The Xiaomi Redmi Buds 6 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are also confirmed to be unveiled at the same event.

Xiaomi hasn't detailed the specifications of the upcoming lineup, but the brand has already revealed its design and key specifications, including a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+.

Further, the Redmi Note 14 Pro series is claimed to have passed the IP66, IP68, and IP69 tests for mobile phone waterproofing. They are said to have "water ingress protection" as well. To recall, last year's Redmi Note 13 Pro+ had an IP68-rated build, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro has an IP54 rating. All models are confirmed to launch with improved durability and extended battery life.

The official renders shared by Xiaomi on Weibo show the Redmi Note 14 Pro in Mirror Porcelain White, Phantom Blue, and Twilight Purple colourways. It has a curved display with a hole punch cutout and an ellipse-shaped camera island with three camera lenses and LED flash.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Buds 6 are teased to offer 49dB noise reduction and a total battery life of 42 hours.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro is expected to run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. It could get a 50-megapixel primary camera and 90W charging support. It is said to feature a 1.5K resolution display.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Design stands out
  • IP68 Certification
  • Decent performance
  • Excellent Display
  • Solid primary camera
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Unreliable ultra-wide and macro cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 14 Pro Series, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apollo Global Said to Offer $5 Billion Investment in Intel

Related Stories

Redmi Note 14 Pro Series to Debut on September 26; Colourways, Specifications Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series With IP69 Rating to Debut This Week
  2. iQOO 13 Price in India, Launch Timeline Tipped Alongside Specifications
  3. Apple Intelligence-Powered Siri Could Be Introduced Early Next Year
  4. Apple Designer Behind the Original iPhone Might Be Making an AI Device
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE May Be More Expensive Than Galaxy S23 FE in the US
  6. Apollo Global Said to Offer $5 Billion Investment in Intel
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro to Cost Under Rs. 1 Lakh During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024
  2. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Gets Ability to Use Inner and Outer Cameras Simultaneously on Meet
  3. Tecno Spark 30 With MediaTek Helio G91 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Listed Online Alongside Spark 30C
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Apple MacBook Air M1 to Be Priced Under Rs. 53,000
  5. Concord Reportedly Cost $400 Million to Make, Represents Sony's 'Biggest Loss Ever'
  6. Crypto Ads Fill Supreme Court's YouTube Channel After Hack
  7. Former Apple Design Head Jony Ive Reportedly Working With OpenAI to Build a New AI Device
  8. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series to Debut on September 26; Colourways, Specifications Teased
  9. Samsung, TSMC Consider Building Chip Factories in UAE: Report
  10. Apollo Global Said to Offer $5 Billion Investment in Intel
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »