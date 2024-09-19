Redmi Note 14 series is finally confirmed to launch in China. The lineup has been officially teased and the company has also provided a launch timeline for the phones. Although the exact models have not yet been confirmed, speculations suggest that there will be a vanilla Redmi Note 14, a Note 14 Pro, and a Note 14 Pro+ handset. The company has also teased the designs of two variants and hinted at their build quality as well. This series will succeed the Redmi Note 13 5G series.

Redmi Note 14 Series Launch, Design

Redmi teased the upcoming launch of the Note 14 series in a Weibo post. The handsets are confirmed to launch in China "next week" according to the promotional poster shared in the post. This suggests that the lineup will be unveiled between September 23 and September 29.

The Redmi Note 14 series phones are currently open for pre-reservations in China via the Xiaomi China website as well as through e-shopping sites like JD Mall and TMall. The lineup is expected to include a base, a Pro, and Pro+ variants.

A promotional poster for the Redmi Note 14 series launch shows two handsets with curved edges and centred squircle rear camera modules. One of the camera islands appears to be covered with a glass panel, while the other module shows the camera units protruding from the module.

Redmi Note 14 Series Features

The Redmi Note 14 series is teased to get better fall and water resistance in the official post. Meanwhile, a senior executive recently confirmed that the handsets in the lineup will get IP68-rated builds for dust and water resistance.

Engravings on the Redmi Note 14 phones suggest the handsets will get 50-megapixel OIS-supported cameras. One of the upcoming smartphones is also teased to get AI-backed camera features.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Redmi Note 14 Pro may get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, a 1.5K display, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. We will likely learn more about all the anticipated handsets closer to the date of the launch.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.