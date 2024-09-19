Technology News
English Edition

Redmi Note 14 Series Confirmed to Launch Next Week, Design Teased

Redmi Note 14 series is expected to include a base, a Pro and Pro+ variants.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 September 2024 12:57 IST
Redmi Note 14 Series Confirmed to Launch Next Week, Design Teased

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 14 series handsets are seen with squircle rear camera module

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 14 series phones are said to get IP68-rated builds
  • The lineup models are expected to carry 50-megapixel main cameras
  • The Redmi Note 14 Pro may have a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
Advertisement

Redmi Note 14 series is finally confirmed to launch in China. The lineup has been officially teased and the company has also provided a launch timeline for the phones. Although the exact models have not yet been confirmed, speculations suggest that there will be a vanilla Redmi Note 14, a Note 14 Pro, and a Note 14 Pro+ handset. The company has also teased the designs of two variants and hinted at their build quality as well. This series will succeed the Redmi Note 13 5G series.

Redmi Note 14 Series Launch, Design

Redmi teased the upcoming launch of the Note 14 series in a Weibo post. The handsets are confirmed to launch in China "next week" according to the promotional poster shared in the post. This suggests that the lineup will be unveiled between September 23 and September 29.redmi note 14 series xiaomi inline  Redmi Note 14 series

The Redmi Note 14 series phones are currently open for pre-reservations in China via the Xiaomi China website as well as through e-shopping sites like JD Mall and TMall. The lineup is expected to include a base, a Pro, and Pro+ variants.

A promotional poster for the Redmi Note 14 series launch shows two handsets with curved edges and centred squircle rear camera modules. One of the camera islands appears to be covered with a glass panel, while the other module shows the camera units protruding from the module.

Redmi Note 14 Series Features 

The Redmi Note 14 series is teased to get better fall and water resistance in the official post. Meanwhile, a senior executive recently confirmed that the handsets in the lineup will get IP68-rated builds for dust and water resistance. 

Engravings on the Redmi Note 14 phones suggest the handsets will get 50-megapixel OIS-supported cameras. One of the upcoming smartphones is also teased to get AI-backed camera features.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Redmi Note 14 Pro may get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, a 1.5K display, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. We will likely learn more about all the anticipated handsets closer to the date of the launch.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Design stands out
  • IP68 Certification
  • Decent performance
  • Excellent Display
  • Solid primary camera
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Unreliable ultra-wide and macro cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi Note 14 Series, Redmi Note 14 Series launch, Redmi Note 14 Series design, Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
YouTube Brings AI-Powered Video Generation Capabilities to Shorts, AI Reply Suggestions in Comments
HTC Vive Focus Vision With Snapdragon XR2 Chip, 5K Resolution Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Redmi Note 14 Series Confirmed to Launch Next Week, Design Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Offers 1 Year Free AirFiber With Diwali Dhamaka Offer
  2. Moto G75 5G Renders Leaked Online; Suggests Colour Options, Key Features
  3. Honor 200 Lite 5G With AI-Backed MagicOS 8.0 Launched in India: See Price
  4. You Will Soon Be Able to Make AI-Generated YouTube Shorts
  5. OnePlus 13 Could Offer Vegan Leather Finish; Key Features Tipped
  6. Redmi Note 14 Series to Launch Next Week, Design Teased
  7. Amazfit T-Rex 3 Now Available for Pre-Order in India: See Price
  8. iQoo Z9 Turbo+ to Debut Next Week, Confirmed to Run on This MediaTek SoC
  9. Google Pixel Smartphones Could Get Android 15 Update on This Date
  10. Honor's Tri-Fold Phone Might Be Thinner Than the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4 Update for iPhone With Type to Siri Suggestions Rolls Out
  2. Samsung Galaxy A56 Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website; Could Ship With Exynos 1580 SoC
  3. LinkedIn Reportedly Trained Generative AI Models on User Data Without Permission Before Updating Policy
  4. Honor 200 Lite 5G With AI-Backed MagicOS 8.0, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  5. Apple Intelligence Will be Available in German, Italian and More Languages in 2025
  6. iQoo Z9 Turbo+ Launch Set for September 24, Teased to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC
  7. Redmi Note 14 Series Confirmed to Launch Next Week, Design Teased
  8. YouTube Brings AI-Powered Video Generation Capabilities to Shorts, AI Reply Suggestions in Comments
  9. HTC Vive Focus Vision With Snapdragon XR2 Chip, 5K Resolution Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Pixel Smartphones Will Reportedly Get Android 15 Update Next Month: Supported Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »