Redmi Note 14 Pro Series to Debut in Global Markets With 200-Megapixel Primary Sensor: Report

Redmi Note 14 Pro+'s Indian edition could feature a 50-megapixel telephoto camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 September 2024 18:44 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 14 Pro model has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC under the hood

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and Redmi Note 14 Pro were unveiled in China last week
  • Redmi Note 14 Pro+ boasts a 50-megapixel OVX8000 main sensor in China
  • Global version could get a camera upgrade over their Chinese counterparts
Redmi Note 14 Pro series debuted in China last week with two models — the vanilla Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+. The Xiaomi sub-brand appears to be preparing to launch the phone in global markets. Redmi has not shared any details about the international launch of the Redmi Note 14 series. However, a reference reportedly found in the HyperOS code suggests the possible camera specifications and codenames of the Redmi Note 14 series global variants. It suggests that global versions could get a camera upgrade over their Chinese counterparts.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Series Reference Spotted on Mi Code: Report

XiaomiTime has found a reference to both Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ on the HyperOS code. As per the report, the global variant of Redmi Note 14 Pro+ will feature a triple rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel Samsung S5KHP3 sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 2-megapixel OV02B10 sensor. For comparison, the Chinese variant boasts a 50-megapixel OVX8000 main sensor and a 50-megapixel JN1 telephoto sensor.

The Indian variant of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ will reportedly carry the 50-megapixel telephoto camera. Like the Chinese counterpart, the global variant of Redmi Note 14 Pro+ will be reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. It could get the same 6.67-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Further, the source claims that the Redmi Note 14 Pro variant launching outside China will have a 200-megapixel Samsung S5KHP3 sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel OV02B10 macro sensor. The model launched in China carries a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro is said to have the same MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset and 6.67-inch OLED display as the Chinese model. The Redmi Note 14 Pro series will reportedly have IP69 rating.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and Redmi Note 14 Pro were unveiled in China last week with a starting price tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000). The former has a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging support, while the latter gets a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Both handsets have an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+

Redmi Note 14 Pro+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 14 Pro

Redmi Note 14 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 14 Pro Specifications, Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus Specifications, Redmi Note 14 Pro Series, Xiaomi, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
