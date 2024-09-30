Redmi Note 14 Pro series debuted in China last week with two models — the vanilla Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+. The Xiaomi sub-brand appears to be preparing to launch the phone in global markets. Redmi has not shared any details about the international launch of the Redmi Note 14 series. However, a reference reportedly found in the HyperOS code suggests the possible camera specifications and codenames of the Redmi Note 14 series global variants. It suggests that global versions could get a camera upgrade over their Chinese counterparts.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Series Reference Spotted on Mi Code: Report

XiaomiTime has found a reference to both Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ on the HyperOS code. As per the report, the global variant of Redmi Note 14 Pro+ will feature a triple rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel Samsung S5KHP3 sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 2-megapixel OV02B10 sensor. For comparison, the Chinese variant boasts a 50-megapixel OVX8000 main sensor and a 50-megapixel JN1 telephoto sensor.

The Indian variant of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ will reportedly carry the 50-megapixel telephoto camera. Like the Chinese counterpart, the global variant of Redmi Note 14 Pro+ will be reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. It could get the same 6.67-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Further, the source claims that the Redmi Note 14 Pro variant launching outside China will have a 200-megapixel Samsung S5KHP3 sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel OV02B10 macro sensor. The model launched in China carries a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro is said to have the same MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset and 6.67-inch OLED display as the Chinese model. The Redmi Note 14 Pro series will reportedly have IP69 rating.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and Redmi Note 14 Pro were unveiled in China last week with a starting price tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000). The former has a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging support, while the latter gets a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Both handsets have an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.