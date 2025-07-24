Realme's numbered series is finally getting an all-new addition with the 15 series, comprising the 15 and 15 Pro smartphones. Out of the two, the Realme 15 Pro is the first to feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which comes with a significant leap in performance and AI capabilities. The company claims that it packs a 7000mAh battery in a 7.69mm slim body, making it the slimmest in the industry. The device also features AI enhancements, including AI Party Mode and AI Edit Genie, among others, that further enhance the overall user experience.

Gadgets 360 had the opportunity to sit down with Francis Wong, Chief Marketing Officer at Realme India, ahead of the big launch, to discuss the new series, AI enhancements, and more, alongside Sumit Sonal, Head of Marketing at Qualcomm India, who answered questions about the chipset choice for the 15 Pro.

Realme 15 Series: AI buzzword and offline channels as a new dark horse

We started with a tagline that's currently appearing in all marketing communication around the Realme 15 series - 'AI Party Phone' What does it mean? Wong explained, "The tagline 'AI Party Phone' encapsulates our vision of delivering a smartphone experience that truly resonates with Gen Z—one that's smart, stylish, and always ready for action. With the realme 15 Series - the realme 15 Pro 5G and realme 15 5G, we've focused on integrating advanced AI-powered imaging capabilities that adapt seamlessly to dynamic, fast-paced environments—whether it's a low-light party, a concert, or a spontaneous hangout."

He adds, "Gen Z users are inherently expressive and social-first, and this device is designed to empower them to capture and share those authentic moments effortlessly. This spirit ties directly into our 'Live for Real' campaign, which celebrates unfiltered self-expression and encourages users to embrace life as it is—bold, raw, and unapologetically real. From the bold, ergonomic design to the reliable performance at its core, every element of the phone has been curated to deliver a vibrant, all-day experience. This is more than just a phone—it's an extension of their lifestyle."

Realme believes that by positioning itself as the "AI Party Phone," the brand is speaking directly to India's youth. "We're proud to offer them a device that keeps up with their pace and energy," he added.

Next, we wanted to understand which channel, for the Realme brand, has emerged as a dark horse in India: online or offline?

Francis Wong, Chief Marketing Officer, Realme India

"We've always believed in a balanced approach to both online and offline channels. While our online platforms continue to play a crucial role in reaching a wider audience with efficiency, it is the offline segment that has steadily emerged as a dark horse for the brand in India," Wong said.

"In Q1 alone, we shipped 3.5 million units, with 58% of them through offline channels—a clear reflection of the strength and momentum of our offline strategy. Over the past year, we've made consistent efforts to strengthen our retail presence across the country, enabling consumers to experience our products firsthand. This on-ground engagement has not only built deeper trust with our users but also helped us cater to evolving buying preferences across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. Realme's strategy of classifying products for both platforms helped us reach our target audience. By reinforcing our presence in brick-and-mortar stores and ensuring product accessibility across all touchpoints, we are creating a truly omni-channel brand experience," he added.

After-sales service remains an area of commitment for Realme

With Realme expanding aggressively in India, after-sales service is a crucial point. We wanted to understand whether Realme plans to come up with some new plans on the front? Wong began by discussing the expansion of the after-sales and retail network in 2024. "In 2024 alone, we established 180 new brand stores and expanded our after-sales network to over 570 service centres nationwide. Looking ahead, we are committed to further strengthening our presence, with plans to expand to over 100 brand stores by the end of this year. These efforts are part of our broader commitment to ‘realme Care+', which reinforces our promise of delivering exceptional customer service. With a dedicated offline workforce now 7,800 strong, we aim not just to sell products, but to provide complete, end-to-end support that truly puts the customer first," he added.

Vicky Kaushal was recently announced as the smartphone ambassador of Realme

A transition from SRK to Vicky as brand ambassador

Realme has also recently made a big transition from Shah Rukh Khan to Vicky Kaushal as its smartphone ambassador. Wong on the development said, "We're thrilled to welcome Vicky Kaushal as the smartphone ambassador of realme. This is not just a one-off collaboration—it marks the start of a long-term, meaningful association with someone who truly reflects the spirit of our brand. Vicky will be leading our upcoming ‘Live for Real' campaign, which is deeply rooted in realme's core belief: Make it real."

On why the brand chose Vicky, he further said, "We chose Vicky because he embodies the same values that realme stands for—authenticity, ambition, relatability, and constant reinvention. His journey from a self-made outsider to a widely admired national icon resonates deeply with today's youth, especially Gen Z and millennials, who value substance over spectacle and look up to role models who've carved their path with honesty and hard work."

Why Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC is perfect for Realme 15 Pro

The Realme 15 Pro is the first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, a key chipset for Qualcomm in the upper mid-range tier. On working with Qualcomm on the chipset choice, Wong said, "Working closely with Qualcomm, we optimised the chip's AI and gaming features to meet the demanding expectations of our users. This includes enabling advanced frame rate control and stable power efficiency through GT Boost 3.0, as well as incorporating real-time decision-making support for gamers via AI Gaming Coach 2.0. We also fine-tuned background app management and predictive loading capabilities for smoother multitasking, which aligns with the debut of our AI Multi-Tasker feature. Our collaboration ensured that every layer of the user experience—from responsiveness to intelligent system behaviour—is seamlessly powered by the 7 Gen 4 platform."

Realme 15 Pro is the first phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC

Sonal, on the partnership, in an email response, said, "Our partnership with realme reflects our shared vision: to democratise premium experiences. We work closely with OEMs to ensure our technology isn't just powerful on paper; it delivers meaningful, real-world value. And with devices like the realme 15 Pro, we're reinforcing the Snapdragon as a trusted symbol of quality and performance for today's demanding users."

With the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, Qualcomm is blurring the lines between premium mid-range and entry-level flagships. We wanted to understand the strategic intent behind bringing so many "premium" features to this tier. Sonal explained, "We're not just bringing high-end features downstream, we're redefining what users should expect from the upper mid-range. By enabling advanced on-device AI, we deliver powerful gaming and pro-level imaging in this tier, responding to the evolved Indian consumer - someone who's no longer driven by just specs or price, but by experience, quality, and longevity. This shift is strategic. It's about raising the baseline across the board and pushing the industry forward. As lines blur between segments, we believe platforms like Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 will shape a new benchmark for performance and value in the broader smartphone market."

On AI features now available on smartphones across price points, Sonal said, "AI is no longer confined to flagship devices; it's now becoming a core part of the smartphone experience across segments, thanks to platforms like the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4. With our platform, users get powerful on-device AI capabilities that elevate everything from image processing and voice assistance to adaptive battery management and real-time gaming enhancements. What this enables is smarter, faster, and more intuitive usage, whether it's editing photos in seconds or switching seamlessly into performance-optimised gaming modes. And all of this happens on-device, ensuring speed, privacy, and responsiveness. That's the real breakthrough, premium intelligence, made accessible."

How crucial is the on-device AI capability of the 7 Gen 4 SoC in differentiating it from competitors? Sonal broke it down for us, "The on-device AI capability of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC stands out as a significant differentiator, bringing significant improvements across performance, privacy, and AI. By enabling advanced features, like real-time image generation, faster AI-powered camera enhancements, and more responsive smart assistant tasks, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 offers users a faster and smoother experience."