Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is set to be launched in India soon, the company announced on Thursday. It is expected to join the Redmi Note 14 5G series, which debuted in December 2024. The Note 14 lineup comprises the Redmi Note 14 5G, Note 14 Pro 5G, and the Note 14 Pro+ 5G. Meanwhile, the upcoming Note 14 SE 5G is teased to be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset with up to 16GB RAM (including virtual RAM).

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G India Launch Details

Redmi India announced the upcoming launch of the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G via a post on X (formerly Twitter). It will be unveiled in India on July 28. The Xiaomi subsidiary has teased it to arrive at a “killer price”.

When the segment settles for average, we raise the bar.

Meet the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G, the Killer Note that's here to crush limits.

Loaded with killer specs. Backed by bold design. All at a killer price.



Launching on 28th July.

Get notified: https://t.co/dM5g8V7GJi — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 24, 2025

For reference, the Redmi Note 14 5G price starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB base RAM and storage configuration. The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G are priced at Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively.

As per the teaser, the upcoming phone may be offered in a red colourway among other options.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Specifications

Ahead of the launch in India, Redmi has revealed several specifications of the upcoming Note 14 SE 5G. The handset will be equipped with an AMOLED screen offering a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,100 nits peak brightness. It is expected to be a 6.67-inch panel and will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The handset is teased to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. However, this number includes the virtual RAM expansion offered on the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G.

For optics, it will feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The optics system is said to enable “superior low-light captures”.

The phone is also confirmed to pack dual stereo speakers, having up to 300 percent volume boost and support for Dolby Atmos. Redmi will equip the Note 14 SE 5G with a 5,110mAh battery supporting TurboCharge fast charging. The battery is TUV SUD certified to offer a four year lifespan.