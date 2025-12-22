Xiaomi has confirmed that December 25 will be a major launch day for the brand, with multiple products set to debut in China. The event, scheduled for 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), will be headlined by the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, but the company has also announced two new accessories that will launch alongside it, including the Xiaomi Watch 5 and Xiaomi Buds 6. The Watch 5 will bring a new EMG sensor and a Snapdragon W5 platform, while the Buds 6 promise lossless audio and AI-powered tools.

Xiaomi Watch 5, Xiaomi Buds 6 Features (Expected)

The Chinese tech giant will introduce the Watch 5, which it describes as a fully intelligent flagship smartwatch. The device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 wearable platform, built on a 4nm process with a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU. The Watch 5 features a round dial, sapphire glass rated 9 on the Mohs hardness scale, and a one-piece stainless-steel body, with strap options in stainless steel, brown, and green.

It is said to be Xiaomi's first smartwatch to include an EMG sensor, joining the existing ECG sensor, the company confirmed in a Weibo post. While Xiaomi has not fully detailed its use, EMG technology typically detects muscle signals from wrist movements to enable gesture-based controls.

Xiaomi Buds 6 is sold in Pink, White, and Black shades

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi has also confirmed the launch of its new semi-in-ear flagship earbuds, the Xiaomi Buds 6. The earbuds will be available in Pink, White, and Black, and feature a biomimetic curve design. Xiaomi is promising CD-level lossless sound quality, along with smart features such as intelligent recording, real-time translation, and AI-powered summaries.

While full specifications and pricing are yet to be revealed, the Buds 6 are expected to improve on the Xiaomi Buds 5, unveiled in July 2024, which offered lossless audio, spatial sound, active noise cancellation, and long battery life, at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,000).

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is teased with a new simultaneous telephoto optical system and significant gains in low-light photography. Teaser images show the phone in black, white, and a new Starry Sky Green finish, which uses ore particles to create a star-like visual effect. The company claims the 17 Ultra is its slimmest Ultra phone yet, measuring just 8.29mm in thickness.

