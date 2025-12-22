Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi Watch 5 With EMG Sensor, Xiaomi Buds 6 Confirmed to Launch Alongside Xiaomi 17 Ultra

An EMG sensor typically detects muscle signals from wrist movements to enable gesture-based controls. 

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2025 13:49 IST
Xiaomi Watch 5 With EMG Sensor, Xiaomi Buds 6 Confirmed to Launch Alongside Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Watch 5 will sport a stainless steel unibody case

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi Buds 6 promise lossless audio and AI-powered features
  • The Xiaomi Watch 5 features a stainless steel body and sapphire glass
  • Xiaomi claims the 17 Ultra is its slimmest Ultra phone yet
Advertisement

Xiaomi has confirmed that December 25 will be a major launch day for the brand, with multiple products set to debut in China. The event, scheduled for 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), will be headlined by the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, but the company has also announced two new accessories that will launch alongside it, including the Xiaomi Watch 5 and Xiaomi Buds 6. The Watch 5 will bring a new EMG sensor and a Snapdragon W5 platform, while the Buds 6 promise lossless audio and AI-powered tools.

Xiaomi Watch 5, Xiaomi Buds 6 Features (Expected)

The Chinese tech giant will introduce the Watch 5, which it describes as a fully intelligent flagship smartwatch. The device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 wearable platform, built on a 4nm process with a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU. The Watch 5 features a round dial, sapphire glass rated 9 on the Mohs hardness scale, and a one-piece stainless-steel body, with strap options in stainless steel, brown, and green.

It is said to be Xiaomi's first smartwatch to include an EMG sensor, joining the existing ECG sensor, the company confirmed in a Weibo post. While Xiaomi has not fully detailed its use, EMG technology typically detects muscle signals from wrist movements to enable gesture-based controls.

Xiaomi buds 6 xiaomi inline Xiaomi Buds 6

Xiaomi Buds 6 is sold in Pink, White, and Black shades
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

Xiaomi has also confirmed the launch of its new semi-in-ear flagship earbuds, the Xiaomi Buds 6. The earbuds will be available in Pink, White, and Black, and feature a biomimetic curve design. Xiaomi is promising CD-level lossless sound quality, along with smart features such as intelligent recording, real-time translation, and AI-powered summaries. 

While full specifications and pricing are yet to be revealed, the Buds 6 are expected to improve on the Xiaomi Buds 5, unveiled in July 2024, which offered lossless audio, spatial sound, active noise cancellation, and long battery life, at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,000). 

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is teased with a new simultaneous telephoto optical system and significant gains in low-light photography. Teaser images show the phone in black, white, and a new Starry Sky Green finish, which uses ore particles to create a star-like visual effect. The company claims the 17 Ultra is its slimmest Ultra phone yet, measuring just 8.29mm in thickness.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Watch 5, Xiaomi Buds 6, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Will Go on Sale a Month After Anticipated Launch, Tipster Claims

Related Stories

Xiaomi Watch 5 With EMG Sensor, Xiaomi Buds 6 Confirmed to Launch Alongside Xiaomi 17 Ultra
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  2. iQOO Z11 Turbo Design Teased; Specifications Leaked
  3. OnePlus 15R Goes on Sale in India For the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  4. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Confirmed to Launch in India Alongside These Models
  5. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Specifications Leaked Ahead of China Launch
  6. OnePlus Turbo Visits Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
  7. Xiaomi 17 Ultra to Launch in a 'Starry' Green Shade in China on This Date
  8. Instagram Could Embrace Long-Form Video Content to Compete With TikTok
  9. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Reach Stores in 2026
  10. The AI Bubble Question: Promise, Pressure, and the Fear of a Burst
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Confirmed to Launch in India Along With Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro; Flipkart Availability Announced
  2. Instagram Could Embrace Long-Form Video, Premium Content to Compete With TikTok, Says Adam Mosseri
  3. Samsung 'Wide Fold’ Will Reportedly Compete With Apple’s First Foldable iPhone in 2026
  4. Crypto Market Consolidation Continues as Bitcoin Tests Resistance Near $90,000
  5. Xiaomi Watch 5 With EMG Sensor, Xiaomi Buds 6 Confirmed to Launch Alongside Xiaomi 17 Ultra
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Will Go on Sale a Month After Anticipated Launch, Tipster Claims
  7. Valve Discontinues Production of Steam Deck LCD Model Weeks After Announcing Steam Machine
  8. Google Revises Timeline to Replace Assistant With Gemini on Android Smartphones
  9. OnePlus 15R With 7,400mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers, Features
  10. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch; May Feature 200-Megapixel Main, Telephoto Sensors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »