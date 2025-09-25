Xiaomi Pad 8 and Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro have been launched in China on Thursday alongside the Xiaomi 17 series smartphones. The new tablets succeed last year's Xiaomi Pad 7 lineup and are powered by Snapdragon chipsets and feature 11.2-inch screens with a 144Hz refresh rate and 3.2K resolution. They ship with the HyperOS 3 interface, based on Android 16. The standard model runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, while the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro variant has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood. The duo packs a 9,200mAh battery with up to 67W charging support.

Xiaomi Pad 8, Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro Price

The Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro price starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,500) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The price goes up to CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 42,700) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 46,000) for the 12GB + 512GB variant and finally, the CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 48,000) for the 16GB + 512GB variant.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Pad 8 starts at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 27,500) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 27,700), and the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 30,600).

The Soft Light Edition of the Xiaomi Pad 8 with 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage are priced at CNY 2,699 and CNY 2,999, respectively.

Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro runs on HyperOS 3 and sports an 11.2-inch 3.2K (2,136x3,200 pixels) LCD screen with 345ppi and up to 144Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to offer 800 nits peak brightness and has TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission.

The new tablet runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with Adreno GPU, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel rear camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Connectivity options available in the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, and a USB Type-C port. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro packs a 9,200mAh battery with support for 67W charging. It measures 251.22x173.42x5.75mm and weighs 485g.

Xiaomi Pad 8 Specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 8 shares its display and software with the Pro version, but it runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It features a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options match the Pad 8 Pro, and it also packs a 9,200mAh battery, though charging is capped at 45W, unlike the faster charging on the Pro.