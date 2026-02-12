The upcoming Xiaomi 17 series could arrive with premium pricing for customers in India. The Chinese tech giant is expected to release the standard Xiaomi 17 and the Xiaomi 17 Ultra variants in the country. While official details for the Indian variants remain under wraps, early leaks and tipster claims are beginning to offer clues about how Xiaomi may price the standard Xiaomi 17 and the Xiaomi 17 Ultra for the Indian market, along with what buyers can expect from the lineup.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Price in India (Expected)

According to a new claim by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) in an X post, the tipster said the standard Xiaomi 17 may be priced at around Rs. 80,000, while the Xiaomi 17 Ultra could launch at approximately Rs. 1,25,000. These prices are considerably higher than that of their predecessors, which were launched at Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 1,09,999, respectively.

If the pricing claim holds true, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra could be positioned as a rival to Samsung's Galaxy S Ultra phones and Apple's iPhone Pro models in India. The 256GB variants of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro cost Rs. 1,29,999 and Rs. 1,34,900 at launch.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 starts at Rs. 82,900 in India for the 256GB variant, while the standard Samsung Galaxy S25 begins at Rs. 80,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

Earlier reports suggest the Xiaomi 17 may arrive in international markets with 12GB of RAM, along with 256GB or 512GB of built-in storage. It is also said to be available in Black, Blue, and Green shades. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected in Black, White, and Green colourways with RAM and storage configurations of 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB.

The Chinese Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra ship with Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Both feature Leica-tuned triple rear cameras and a 50-megapixel front camera. The Ultra model has a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display and a 6,800mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. The Xiaomi 17 offers a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED 120Hz screen and a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.