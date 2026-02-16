Xiaomi 17 series, which includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, was launched in China in September 2025. Later, in December 2025, the Chinese smartphone maker unveiled the Xiaomi 17 Ultra in the country. Earlier this year, the tech firm announced that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra would be launched in select global markets in the coming months. While an exact launch date remains under wraps, previous reports suggest that the handset will debut globally ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, which is set to begin in March. Now, the exact launch date, pricing, storage variants, and colour options of the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra have surfaced online.

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Said to Launch Globally on February 28

Dealabs has published the global pricing, storage variants, and colour options of the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Both handsets will reportedly be launched on February 28, nearly a week ahead of the MWC 2026.

The standard model is said to launch with a price tag of EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,000) for the base variant, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB+512GB option could cost EUR 1,099 (about Rs. 1,18,000).

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will reportedly be priced at EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,61,000) and EUR 1,699 (about Rs. 1,83,000) for the 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage configurations, respectively.

While the standard model is said to be offered in Black, Green, Blue, and Pink colourways, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra could arrive in Black, White, and Green options. While the company has confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be launched soon globally, the exact launch date has yet to be announced.

The prices mentioned above are in line with the recently leaked pricing of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 in Europe. However, only the pricing of the base variants was known earlier.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra are expected to ship with Xiaomi's Android 16-based HyperOS 3. The phones could be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. The standard model is said to be backed by a 6,330mAh battery.

In China, the Xiaomi 17 features a Leica-powered triple rear camera unit. The Xiaomi 17 sports a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate. The phone supports 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.