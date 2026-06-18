Calculated compromises — this is probably the best word to describe smartphones in the sub-flagship tier in recent years. In most cases, brands have selectively adopted top-tier features from their flagship offerings, while cutting specific corners to meet a more accessible price point. For the longest time, Xiaomi's 'T' series was among the absolute gold standard of this philosophy. Wherever available, it built a good reputation for delivering near-flagship features at highly aggressive prices. Indian consumers, however, were starved of this formula for over 4 years, but that is no longer the case.

Launched in India last month, the Xiaomi 17T starts at Rs. 59,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It explicitly targets mobile photographers, those who want premium optics without crossing into ultra-premium territory. The question is whether Xiaomi's latest package justifies it in an increasingly competitive market. Read on to find out.

Xiaomi 17T Design and Build: Muted Elegance

Dimensions – 160.5 x 74.4 x 8.17mm

Weight – 200g

Colours – Violet, Black, Blue

Ingress rating – IP68

As we noted in our first impressions, the Xiaomi 17T appears to have inherited a few traits from its higher-end flagship siblings, particularly the Xiaomi 17. It features a flat frame design with softly rounded edges, which ensures that the frame doesn't press into your hands during extended use.

While the frame may appear metallic, it is actually crafted from polycarbonate. The rear panel, meanwhile, is fibreglass, and both feel like an area of compromise since at this price point, several rivals now offer metal frames. To be fair, it doesn't feel cheap, but it does take away some of the premium in-hand feel that is usually expected from a phone this expensive. However, the satin-like finish, which sits somewhere between matte and frosted glass, feels quite smooth to the touch. Unlike polished glass, which usually turns into a smudge magnet the moment you take it out of the box, the Xiaomi 17T's frosted texture maintains a clean appearance and resists fingerprints.

My review unit arrived in the Violet colour, and, true to its name, it has a more subtle lavender hue than a bright, bold purple. It's a subtle, muted tone that will attract those seeking something unique without being overly ostentatious.

At the back, you'll find the square-shaped camera module in the upper-left corner. It is identical to the unit on the base Xiaomi 17. The three cameras are nicely arranged within the island, and although the deco protrudes slightly from the chassis, it is well-balanced and does not cause the phone to wobble when placed on a flat surface. What's especially impressive is that in a sea of ever-growing camera islands, Xiaomi has managed to restrict the size of the deco.

The overall physical button layout is that of a typical Xiaomi phone. You get a power key and volume rockers placed on the right edge. The bottom edge houses the primary speaker grille, microphone, USB Type-C port, and the SIM tray. On the durability front, the Xiaomi 17T has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, which means it'll be safe during a day out at the pool in scorching heat.

Xiaomi 17T Display: Sharp and Easy on the Eyes

Size and Resolution – 6.59-inch AMOLED, 1.5K (2756 x 1268 pixels)

Refresh Rate – 120Hz adaptive

Peak Brightness – 3,500 nits

Protection – Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

On the front, the Xiaomi 17T sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen, and it is a win for anyone who dislikes almost phablet-sized phones. The panel's size hits a sweet spot, providing a big-screen experience without the bulky, brick-like feel. So far, the screen looks fantastic. Colours have a nice, vibrant pop without looking oversaturated, and the contrast levels are deep enough.

HDR content on Netflix and YouTube looks excellent, delivering a combination of deep blacks, vibrant highlights, and Dolby Vision support. It's plenty bright, too, with a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. While the real-world brightness is obviously a notch lower, visibility even under Delhi's harsh mid-day sunlight did not pose an issue on most days.

The one thing I can complain about is its erratic handling of refresh rates. The Xiaomi 17T supports up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and while it runs most of the time smoothly, I noticed a handful of instances where it dropped refresh rates more aggressively than expected in certain third-party apps. So, the software logic could do with some improvement.

Audio is handled by a set of good stereo speakers that can get loud. You'll hear clear vocals, which is ideal for enjoying casual video watching or listening to your favourite podcasts, although the bass is on the lower side.

Xiaomi 17T Cameras: The Telephoto Star of the Show

Rear – 50-megapixel (primary) + 50-megapixel (periscope telephoto) + 12-megapixel (ultra-wide)

Front – 32-megapixel

The biggest reason to buy the Xiaomi 17T is its camera system. The brand's continued partnership with Leica continues to deliver some of the most distinctive image processing in the market today, avoiding that overly sharpened, AI-enhanced look that many still favour. Instead, photos captured with the Xiaomi 17T have a more natural appearance with accurate colours and excellent texture reproduction. What I really like is the softer detailing that resembles dedicated camera output.

As expected, daylight photos from the primary camera are excellent. The dynamic range is wide, and highlights remain under control. Shadows, meanwhile, retain plenty of information without looking artificially lifted. Low-light performance is equally impressive. The 17T is great at resisting the temptation to turn night into day. Photos carry a good amount of detail, and the phone does a good job of controlling the noise levels.

Xiaomi 17T primary camera samples (tap to expand)

The ultra-wide camera performs reasonably well, too, although it is the least impressive sensor in the setup. The barrel distortion is kept at bay to an extent, and images are usable in most scenarios.

Xiaomi 17T ultra-wide-angle camera samples (tap to expand)

The real star, however, is the dedicated 5x periscope telephoto camera. Quite simply, no other phone in this price range currently offers a telephoto experience this complete, and Xiaomi's decision to include a true 5x optical zoom camera is to be appreciated. Portrait photography is where the 17T shines.

Xiaomi 17T 5x telephoto camera samples (tap to expand)

In good lighting, the subject separation is outstanding, and the edge detection is highly accurate. Even finer details like hair strands are handled impressively well. The resulting images have a natural compression effect that gives portraits a professional look. The bokeh also appears to be rendered more naturally compared to software-heavy portrait modes on many smartphones.

Xiaomi 17T selfie camera sample (tap to expand)

The least impressive camera is the selfie shooter. While it produces results that are perfectly usable, it lacks autofocus, which means you might have to be careful when changing the framing to preserve sharpness.

Xiaomi 17T Performance and Software: Fast and Fluid

Processor – MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra

RAM and Storage – 12GB LPDDR5X (RAM), 512GB UFS 4.0 (storage)

Software – HyperOS 3 based on Android 16

Updates Promised – 4 Years OS + 6 Years Security Patches

The Xiaomi 17T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset. It may not generate as much excitement as a flagship mobile processor, but it performs admirably in daily use. In the weeks I've spent with the handset, apps launched quickly, multitasking was smooth, and media consumption was handled without breaking a sweat. Even with multiple browser tabs open and several apps running in the background, there was no stutter.

To test its limits, I also played several games like BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile, and Genshin Impact, all of which ran comfortably at high settings. During these instances, thermal management was a notable strength, with the internal 3D IceLoop cooling system keeping temperatures in check. The rear panel remained cool to the touch even under load. While it did eventually heat up after extended gaming sessions, it never became uncomfortable to hold.

Benchmarks Xiaomi 17T Vivo X200T Display Resolution 1.5K 1.5K Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra (4nm) MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ (3nm) AnTuTu v10 21,40,757 28,01,131 PCMark Work Performance 3.0 14,888 14,615 Geekbench 6 Single 1,719 2,434 Geekbench 6 Multi 6,616 7,273 Geekbench AI CPU (Quantized) 1,426 2,899 Geekbench AI GPU (Quantized) 1,172 1,262 3DM Wild Life Maxed Out Maxed Out 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 13,669 22,715 3DM Steel Nomad Light 1,444 2,380

Now, anyone who has used a Xiaomi and then a competing Android phone knows that HyperOS 3 isn't the pinnacle of the software experience. However, it continues to improve. The software feels cleaner compared to the last time I used it, which, admittedly, was on a Redmi Note-series phone. Animations are usually fluid without any stutter, and the bunch of AI features on the handset were useful on occasions.

What's more impressive is that the bunch of pre-installed apps that are usually bundled with HyperOS 3 aren't there. This means you get a cleaner software experience, eliminating the need to remove them manually at boot. The software update policy is in line with its competitors. Xiaomi promises four major Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates, meaning you'll be protected at least until 2032.

Xiaomi 17T Battery Life: Impressive

Battery Capacity – 6,500mAh

Wired Charging – 67W HyperCharge

Charger – In-box (67W)

The Xiaomi 17T doesn't have the largest battery capacity compared to some of the other outlandishly large cells on other phones. However, it has been optimised well, and the phone delivers a day and a half of casual use. It will also comfortably sail through a full day of heavy use, including scrolling through social media, browsing the web, streaming music, and navigation, with plenty of juice left over by bedtime.

The compromise, however, is in terms of charging speeds. The handset supports 67W fast charging, and it takes about an hour and five minutes to charge it from 0 percent to the “fully charged” notification appears. This feels underwhelming in a segment where its rivals can top up in about 45 minutes. Fortunately, it lasts a long time, so you will not need to plug it in nearly as often.

Xiaomi 17T Verdict

When Xiaomi brought the T-series back to India earlier this month, it did so with a point to prove. The segment has become increasingly crowded with fast, feature-packed phones that are, frankly, similar. The Xiaomi 17T, fortunately, manages to stand courtesy of its Leica-tuned cameras, particularly the exceptional 5x telephoto lens, which delivers an imaging experience that few competitors can match. Despite its shortcomings, it is one of the most well-rounded sub-flagship smartphones available today.

If a great mobile photography experience is on your priority list, the Xiaomi 17T is an easy recommendation. If you prefer a slightly better software experience in a compact form factor, then the Vivo X200T (review) is a good alternative.