Xiaomi 17T has been launched in India with Leica-tuned cameras and a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra SoC. The latest Xiaomi 17-series phone features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen and carries a 6,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. With a starting price tag of Rs. Rs. 59,999, the Xiaomi 17T is designed for users who prefer premium photography features without spending a lot. This mid-flagship device is set to rival the recently launched Vivo X200T and Samsung Galaxy A57 5G in the Indian smartphone market. All three phones feature 120Hz refresh rate displays and 50-megapixel camera units.

Here's a comparison of the Xiaomi 17T, Vivo X200T and Samsung Galaxy A57 based on their specifications, features, and price in India.

Xiaomi 17T vs Vivo X200T vs Samsung Galaxy A57: Price in India

Xiaomi 17T: You can buy the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 17T for Rs. 59,999. The 512GB storage variant with the same amount of RAM is priced at Rs. 64,999. You can get it in Black, Blue, and Violet finishes.

Vivo X200T: The Vivo X200T is priced at Rs. 59,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB onboard storage model. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs Rs. 69,999. It is available in Seaside Lilac and Stellar Black colourways.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G: The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G is priced at Rs. 56,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It costs Rs. 62,499 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. This phone can be bought in Awesome Navy, Awesome Icyblue, and Awesome Lilac colour options.

Xiaomi 17T vs Vivo X200T vs Samsung Galaxy A57: Display, OS

Xiaomi 17T: This newly launched phone features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The handset runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

Vivo X200T: The Vivo X200T features a slightly larger 6.67-inch (1,260×2,800 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver 5,000 nits peak brightness. It is pre-installed with Android 16-based Origin OS 6.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G: Finally, the Galaxy A57 5G features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED+ display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 16-based One UI 8.5, and Samsung has promised to provide six generations of Android upgrades and six years of security updates for this model.

Xiaomi 17T vs Vivo X200T vs Samsung Galaxy A57: Processor, battery

Xiaomi 17T: Under the hood, the Xiaomi 17T has a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. You will get a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery in this model with support for 67W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging.

Vivo X200T: Vivo X200T runs on a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. It packs 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. This Vivo X series phone carries a 6,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G: The Galaxy A57 5G runs on Samsung's in-house Exynos 1680 chipset. It carries up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. You will find a 5,000mAh battery in this model with 45W fast wired charging support.

Xiaomi 17T vs Vivo X200T vs Samsung Galaxy A57: Camera, Dimensions

Xiaomi 17T: On the back, Xiaomi 17T has a Leica-backed triple camera setup including a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 primary camera, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. It carries a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. This Xiaomi phone measures 157.6×75.2×8.17mm and weighs 200g.

Vivo X200T: A Zeiss-branded triple rear camera unit is the key highlight of Vivo X200T. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video chats, it boasts a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. Further, the handset measures 160×74.2×7.9mm and weighs 203g.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G: The Galaxy A57 5G also come with a similar triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, it has a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone measures 161.5×76.8×6.9mm and weighs 179g.

Xiaomi 17T vs Vivo X200T vs Samsung Galaxy A57: Which One Should You Buy?

The final purchase decision should be made based on the requirements of buyers. The Xiaomi 17T is a greater choice for gamers and users who need long battery life. A 6,500mAh battery and the powerful Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset give this model an edge over the other two. The Vivo X200T stands out with its Zeiss cameras, Dimensity 9400+ chip and wireless charging. Better software policy is the key highlight of the Galaxy A5, which will be beneficial for long-term users. It also has a lightweight build.

FAQ

1. Which chipset powers the Xiaomi 17T?

The Xiaomi 17T runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor

2. Which phone has the biggest battery?

Xiaomi 17T. It has a 6,500mAh cell.

3. What are the colour variants of Xiaomi 17T?

It is offered in Black, Blue, and Violet finishes.

4. Which phone is the most affordable option among the three?

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G. It costs Rs. 56,999 for the base variant.