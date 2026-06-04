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Xiaomi 17T First Impressions

The Xiaomi 17T aims to bring flagship-inspired Leica photography to a more accessible price point. Here are our first impressions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 June 2026 21:33 IST
Xiaomi 17T First Impressions

The price of the Xiaomi 17T in India is set at Rs. 59,999

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17T marks the T-series return to India after four years
  • It sports a 6.59-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen
  • The handset packs a 6,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support
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The T-series has long been an interesting proposition in Xiaomi's portfolio. While the numbered flagship series showcases the company's latest innovations, the brand's T models focus on bringing select flagship features to a more accessible price point. The new Xiaomi 17T not only continues that formula but also marks the return of a T-series phone to India after more than four years. The handset places a stronger emphasis on photography than before, especially with the inclusion of the Leica-tuned imaging system.

With a starting price of Rs. 59,999, the Xiaomi 17T aims to appeal to those who value camera versatility without stepping into ultra-premium territory, since it is a segment where the Xiaomi 17 Ultra already reigns.

VoltXiaomi 17T Discussion
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At first glance, the Xiaomi 17T appears to have inherited more than a few traits from its flagship siblings, particularly the Xiaomi 17. The brand has opted for a flat-frame construction with gently rounded corners. The sides are flat, and the curved corners have prevented the frame from feeling sharp during my initial days of use.

Xiaomi 17T Launched in India With Leica-Tuned Triple Rear Cameras, Dimensity 8500-Ultra SoC: Price, Specifications

The frame itself appears metallic, while the rear panel is polycarbonate. It has a satin-like finish that sits somewhere between matte and frosted glass. We have the Violet colourway, and it leans more towards a muted lavender tone than a vibrant purple. I think this will appeal to consumers who do not want their phones to stand out.

The square-shaped camera module is located towards the upper-left corner of the rear panel and is identical to the unit on the Xiaomi 17. The three cameras are arranged within the island. Although the deco protrudes slightly from the body, it does not cause the phone to wobble when placed on a flat surface. It is also impressive that Xiaomi has managed to restrict the size of the camera island, especially when competitors with similar hardware have a back panel dominated by it.

xiaomi 17t design 2 Xiaomi

The power and volume buttons are positioned on the right edge, while the USB Type-C port, speaker grille, microphone, and SIM tray occupy the bottom edge. The phone also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

On the front, the Xiaomi 17T features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. Based on our initial impressions, the panel appears sharp and vibrant, with punchy colours and excellent contrast. Brightness levels are promising indoors, although we will wait to see how it performs under Delhi's harsh sun, something which we will cover in our full review.

xiaomi 17t screen Xiaomi

You get the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset under the hood, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. The hardware combination appears impressive for its price at first glance. On paper, the Xiaomi 17T should be able to comfortably handle multitasking, media consumption, and gaming workloads.

However, we'll closely examine the benchmark performance and sustained usage behaviour over the next few weeks.

The highlight of the Xiaomi 17T is its complete Leica camera system. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel Leica main camera, a 50-megapixel Leica telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. There are also Leica imaging modes along with the Summilux optical lens system. For selfies and video calls, the handset gets a 32-megapixel front camera.

xiaomi 17t ports Xiaomi

This is an interesting proposition because Xiaomi has introduced a dedicated 5x telephoto camera to a segment where many competitors continue to rely on shorter-range zoom solutions. We've taken a few shots with the Xiaomi 17T, and the zoom compression and portrait separation from the 5x periscope lens looks promising. However, how it is able to negotiate low-light noise, processing artefacts, and low-light video stabilisation will require thorough testing. We'll reserve our judgement until the full review.

To keep things running, the Xiaomi 17T packs a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 67W HyperCharge fast charging and reverse wired charging. In a world where we're now seeing 8,000mAh phones at similar price points. How long the battery lasts in everyday use is something we will explore over the next few weeks.

xiaomi 17t rear Xiaomi

Based on our initial impressions, the Xiaomi 17T is a device that attempts to bring flagship-inspired photography to a more accessible price point. It also aims to fill the void that has developed between the company's upper-mid-range and flagship offerings. The Leica-tuned camera system is the highlight, and the dedicated 5x telephoto camera could be the biggest differentiator in a fiercely competitive segment that Xiaomi is stepping into. The Vivo X200T, with its excellent Zeiss-backed imaging system, has already set a high benchmark for camera performance in this price range.

So, can the Xiaomi 17T challenge that reputation? Stay tuned for our full review to find out.

Xiaomi 17T

Xiaomi 17T

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1268x2756 pixels
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Further reading: Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Price in India, Xiaomi 17T Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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