The Xiaomi 18 series has been in the rumour mill for quite some time. While its debut is anticipated for later this year, key specifications of the company's next-generation flagship lineup have surfaced in recent months. A tipster has now shared details about the battery on the standard Xiaomi 18. Its engineering prototype is said to feature a modestly larger cell compared to the existing Xiaomi 17, which is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi 18 Could Arrive With a Battery Upgrade Over the Xiaomi 17

In a Weibo post, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed that the Xiaomi 18 engineering prototype currently features a 7,200mAh battery. The leak corroborates the tipster's earlier claim that Xiaomi was planning to increase the battery capacity over the previous generation, while retaining a relatively compact design.

If accurate, the Xiaomi 18 could offer a modest 200mAh increase over the Xiaomi 17. Meanwhile, other manufacturers have been reported to be testing phones with 8,000mAh and even 10,000mAh batteries in recent months.

Previous leaks from the same tipster suggest the Xiaomi 18 will retain a compact design. It could be equipped with a 6.4-inch display with 2K resolution. The panel is said to feature a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, rounded corners, and slim bezels on all four sides.

The camera system could also be in line for a major upgrade. The tipster previously claimed that the engineering prototype of the Xiaomi 18 is equipped with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera using a large 1/1.28-inch sensor. The Xiaomi 18 series lineup has also been rumoured to feature a dual 200-megapixel camera setup.

For comparison, the Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max have a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel sensor.

Separately, the tipster also suggested that Xiaomi could unveil the Xiaomi 18 series in China in September. The lineup is expected to arrive roughly a year after the Xiaomi 17 series, which debuted in China in September 2025. The previous-generation lineup comprised the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, with starting prices of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 56,000), CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 62,300), and CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 74,700), respectively.