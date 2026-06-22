The Xiaomi 18 series is expected to launch later this year as the company's next-generation flagship lineup. It is expected to comprise the Xiaomi 18, 18 Pro, and 18 Pro Max models. While the company has yet to announce any details about the purported handsets, a recent leak suggests that the Xiaomi 18 Pro could sport a 2K resolution display. Xiaomi is also said to be experimenting with hardware and software-based privacy protection features, similar to the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Could Support a Feature Introduced With the Galaxy S26 Ultra

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), Xiaomi is currently testing a flagship smartphone equipped with a next-generation 2K display and integrated privacy protection technology. While the handset was not named directly, speculation points toward it being the Xiaomi 18 Pro.

The privacy protection capability is tipped to prevent nearby users from viewing sensitive information on the screen. Like the Galaxy S26 Ultra, it may make on-screen content harder to see from the sides, potentially shielding messages, passwords, banking details, and personal data from prying eyes.

If implemented, Xiaomi would be only the second smartphone brand to introduce such a technology, following in Samsung's footsteps.

Meanwhile, tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) reiterated that the Xiaomi 18 series is likely to debut with a 200-megapixel primary camera using the LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) technology. The 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max are said to feature an unchanged rear screen, along with improved brightness levels. The overall visual experience was described as “Apple-like” by the tipster, while September was suggested as a tentative launch timeline.

The latest leak builds upon previous reports, which suggested that Xiaomi could alter its flagship launch strategy this year. Instead of unveiling the standard and Pro models simultaneously, the company could bring the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max first, with the vanilla Xiaomi 18 following shortly afterwards. This plan is in line with Apple's rumoured iPhone 18 launch, which has also been reported to follow a similar strategy.

While Xiaomi has yet to officially confirm any details regarding the upcoming flagship lineup, the Xiaomi 18 series is rumoured to be on sale in China before the Spring Festival in China next year.