OnePlus on Monday announced the launch date of its upcoming smartphones, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite in India. Both handsets are expected to join the brand's latest mid-range lineup, which already comprises the recently introduced OnePlus Nord 6. Ahead of launch, OnePlus has also teased several features of the upcoming Nord CE 6. It is teased to be equipped with a 1.5K 144Hz display. The handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chipset.

OnePlus on Monday announced the launch date of its upcoming smartphones, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite, in India. Both handsets are expected to join the brand's latest mid-range lineup, which already comprises the recently introduced OnePlus Nord 6. Ahead of launch, OnePlus has also teased several features of the upcoming Nord CE 6. It is teased to be equipped with a 1.5K 144Hz display. The handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chipset.

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite will be launched in India on May 7 at 12pm (noon) IST, the company announced in a press note. The Nord CE6 will be offered in Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black colourways. Meanwhile, the Nord CE6 Lite is confirmed to arrive in Vivid Mint and Hyper Black colourways.

The Lite model, notably, marks a comeback for the series after a two-year gap and succeeds the Nord CE4 Lite, which was launched in June 2024.

OnePlus Nord CE6 Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Nord CE6 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. It also includes a dedicated Touch Reflex chip, which results in a dual-chip architecture. OnePlus claims this improves responsiveness and maintains smooth performance across tasks.

The handset is said to support up to 144fps gaming in select titles, along with a 3200Hz touch sampling rate. It also features a 6-axis gaming gyroscope and a large vapour chamber cooling system with over 33,000 square mm heat dissipation area. On the display front, the handset sports a 6.78-inch screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus is equipping the Nord CE6 with an 8,000mAh battery, paired with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The company claims the upcoming handset can deliver over 2.5 days of usage on a single charge. Additional features include bypass charging and 27W wired reverse charging support. The battery is also said to retain up to 80 percent health even after several years of usage.

In terms of durability, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 carries IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H certification. More details regarding pricing, availability, and launch offers for the OnePlus Nord CE6 series are expected to be revealed at the launch event on May 7.