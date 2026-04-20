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OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite India Launch Date Announced; Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chip Confirmed

OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite will be available via Amazon.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 April 2026 13:11 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite India Launch Date Announced; Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chip Confirmed

Photo Credit: Amazon/ OnePlus

OnePlus has teased the Nord CE 6 to be available in three colourways

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 6 is confirmed to feature a 1.5K 144Hz display
  • It will support 144fps gaming with a 3200Hz touch sampling rate
  • The handset features an 8,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging
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OnePlus on Monday announced the launch date of its upcoming smartphones, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite in India. Both handsets are expected to join the brand's latest mid-range lineup, which already comprises the recently introduced OnePlus Nord 6. Ahead of launch, OnePlus has also teased several features of the upcoming Nord CE 6. It is teased to be equipped with a 1.5K 144Hz display. The handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chipset.

OnePlus on Monday announced the launch date of its upcoming smartphones, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite, in India. Both handsets are expected to join the brand's latest mid-range lineup, which already comprises the recently introduced OnePlus Nord 6. Ahead of launch, OnePlus has also teased several features of the upcoming Nord CE 6. It is teased to be equipped with a 1.5K 144Hz display. The handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chipset.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Series Will Launch in India on May 7

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite will be launched in India on May 7 at 12pm (noon) IST, the company announced in a press note. The Nord CE6 will be offered in Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black colourways. Meanwhile, the Nord CE6 Lite is confirmed to arrive in Vivid Mint and Hyper Black colourways.

The Lite model, notably, marks a comeback for the series after a two-year gap and succeeds the Nord CE4 Lite, which was launched in June 2024.

OnePlus Nord CE6 Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Nord CE6 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. It also includes a dedicated Touch Reflex chip, which results in a dual-chip architecture. OnePlus claims this improves responsiveness and maintains smooth performance across tasks.

The handset is said to support up to 144fps gaming in select titles, along with a 3200Hz touch sampling rate. It also features a 6-axis gaming gyroscope and a large vapour chamber cooling system with over 33,000 square mm heat dissipation area. On the display front, the handset sports a 6.78-inch screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. 

OnePlus is equipping the Nord CE6 with an 8,000mAh battery, paired with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The company claims the upcoming handset can deliver over 2.5 days of usage on a single charge. Additional features include bypass charging and 27W wired reverse charging support. The battery is also said to retain up to 80 percent health even after several years of usage.

In terms of durability, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 carries IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H certification. More details regarding pricing, availability, and launch offers for the OnePlus Nord CE6 series are expected to be revealed at the launch event on May 7.

OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent, flagship-grade display
  • Strong, consistent everyday performance
  • Stellar battery life
  • Strong value-for-money proposition
  • Bad
  • Cameras are decent, not segment-leading
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2272 pixels
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Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Specifications, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Specifications, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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