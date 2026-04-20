OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will be launched in China by the smartphone maker early next week, the company announced on Monday. Along with the new handset, the tech firm will also unveil its new OnePlus 'Strix' gaming controller. The company has revealed the design of the accessory, which appears in a white shade. OnePlus claims that the new controller will help the phone offer the same usability as a gaming handheld, attaching to the back of the phone. It will also ship with support for multiple attachments, including an external fan for thermal management. The company recently revealed the design of the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra, showing the handset with a dual rear camera unit

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra, Strix Gaming Controller Set to Launch in China on April 28

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese social media platform, the company has announced that the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will be launched in China on April 28 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The handset will be unveiled along with the new OnePlus Strix (translated from Chinese) gaming controller, which is claimed to have the ability to transform the phone into a gaming handheld when attached to its back. The controller is shown in a single white colourway, boasting two triggers on the back, one for each index finger, finished in orange.

Moreover, the OnePlus Strix gaming handheld will also feature two additional buttons behind the grip on each side, where the middle fingers of each hand will rest. The company will also sell multiple attachments for the gaming controller, which will be placed on its back, including an external fan for thermal management, which will be connected to the controller via a USB Type-C port.

On the front, the in-game navigation and camera pan controls will remain on the phone, as it will not feature dedicated joysticks. The OnePlus Strix gaming controller will also offer a 1,000Hz polling rate and a 1.8ms trigger response, for minimal lag during gaming. Additionally, the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is now available for pre-order via the Oppo China online store. However, the listing does not reveal any other details about the upcoming phone.

This comes shortly after the company began teasing the launch of the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra. The tech firm has already revealed the design of the handset. It is teased to feature a square-shaped rear camera module, housing two camera lenses and an LED flash. The phone will be offered in at least a black colour option, with a “3D stereoscopic engraving” on the back.