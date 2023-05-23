Xiaomi Civi 3 is all set to go official on May 25. Ahead of the official debut, the Chinese smartphone brand has released multiple posters, showing the complete design of the Civi series smartphone. The Xiaomi Civi 3 is teased to come with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Just like the predecessor Xiaomi Civi 2, it is shown with a pill-shaped cutout on the display housing two 32-megapixel front-facing cameras. The Xiaomi Civi 3 is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

As we are inching closer to the launch of the Xiaomi Civi 3, Xiaomi has revealed more design details and specifications of the smartphone via Weibo. As mentioned, the teasers show off the handset with a pill-shaped cutout on the display and curved edges. It has a dual-tone design and a circular-shaped camera module.

The Xiaomi Civi 3 is teased to come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor at the rear with OIS. For selfies and video chats, the handset will have dual 32-megapixel selfie sensors. The selfie sensor will assist in vlogging with a wide 100-degree field of view and a 78-degree beauty mirror. They support 4K video recording and offer a portrait blurring feature as well. It is confirmed to weigh 173.5 grams with a 7.56mm thin body and 71.7mm width

Xiaomi had already announced that the launch of Xiaomi Civi 3 will take place on May 25. The launch event will begin at 2:00pm local time (11:30am IST) in China. The handset will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. It is confirmed to come in Adventure Gold, Coconut Grey, Mint Green, and Rose Purple shades. Xiaomi has not commented on the global release of the new Civi phone yet.

The Xiaomi Civi 2 was launched in China last year with a starting price of CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

