Xiaomi Civi 3 Teased to Come With Dual Selfie Shooters With 4K Video Recording

Xiaomi Civi 3 has a pill-shaped design for housing the front camera setup.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2023 13:59 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Civi 3 is teased to come with a 50-megapixel rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Civi 3 launch will take place on May 25
  • It will be offered in four shades
  • Xiaomi Civi 3 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC

Xiaomi Civi 3 is all set to go official on May 25. Ahead of the official debut, the Chinese smartphone brand has released multiple posters, showing the complete design of the Civi series smartphone. The Xiaomi Civi 3 is teased to come with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Just like the predecessor Xiaomi Civi 2, it is shown with a pill-shaped cutout on the display housing two 32-megapixel front-facing cameras. The Xiaomi Civi 3 is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

As we are inching closer to the launch of the Xiaomi Civi 3, Xiaomi has revealed more design details and specifications of the smartphone via Weibo. As mentioned, the teasers show off the handset with a pill-shaped cutout on the display and curved edges. It has a dual-tone design and a circular-shaped camera module.

The Xiaomi Civi 3 is teased to come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor at the rear with OIS. For selfies and video chats, the handset will have dual 32-megapixel selfie sensors. The selfie sensor will assist in vlogging with a wide 100-degree field of view and a 78-degree beauty mirror. They support 4K video recording and offer a portrait blurring feature as well. It is confirmed to weigh 173.5 grams with a 7.56mm thin body and 71.7mm width

Xiaomi had already announced that the launch of Xiaomi Civi 3 will take place on May 25. The launch event will begin at 2:00pm local time (11:30am IST) in China. The handset will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. It is confirmed to come in Adventure Gold, Coconut Grey, Mint Green, and Rose Purple shades. Xiaomi has not commented on the global release of the new Civi phone yet.

The Xiaomi Civi 2 was launched in China last year with a starting price of CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Xiaomi Civi 3, Xiaomi Civi 3 Specifications, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Civi 2
Play-to-Earn Blockchain Game Stepn Integrates Apple Pay Into Its Services, Introduces New In-App Currency

