Xiaomi Civi 2, which debuted last year in China, is all set to get a successor. The Chinese smartphone company confirmed the launch of Xiaomi Civi 3 as well as the information on its processor via a Weibo Post sometime back. Now, the smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench listing revealing its performance score. The Xiaomi Civi 3 is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC under the hood. Further, it is also tipped to come with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

According to Geekbench listing, the upcoming Xiaomi Civi 3 carries the model number 23046PNC9C. The smartphone has scored 1148 points in the single-core test and 3356 points in the multi-core test, according to the listing. Further, it reveals that the Xiaomi Civi 3 will run on Android-13 out-of-the-box. Additionally, the phone is said to come with an octa-core processor with four cores clocked at 2.0 GHz, three cores at 3.0 GHz, and one core at 3.10 GHz.

Apart from these details on Geekbench listing, Xiaomi has also confirmed to launch the Xiaomi Civi 3 powered with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC via a Weibo post.

The Xiaomi Civi 3 was previously reported to sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come with a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX800 primary sensor. It was also tipped to pack two 32-megapixel front-facing cameras with a 100-degree field of view.

The Xiaomi Civi 3 will succeed the Xiaomi Civi 2 launched last year in China. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. For optics, the phone has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor and a 32-megapixel dual-front camera setup. It houses a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

