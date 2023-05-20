Technology News

Xiaomi Civi 3 Spotted on Geekbench Listing; Could Launch in China Soon: All Details

Xiaomi Civi 3 has been spotted on Geekbench listing with the model number 23046PNC9C.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 20 May 2023 19:06 IST
Xiaomi Civi 3 Spotted on Geekbench Listing; Could Launch in China Soon: All Details

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Civi 3 will succeed the Xiaomi Civi 2(pictured)

  • Xiaomi Civi 3 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC
  • It is said to pack up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage
  • Xiaomi Civi 3 is tipped to run Android 13 out-of-the-box

Xiaomi Civi 2, which debuted last year in China, is all set to get a successor. The Chinese smartphone company confirmed the launch of Xiaomi Civi 3 as well as the information on its processor via a Weibo Post sometime back. Now, the smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench listing revealing its performance score. The Xiaomi Civi 3 is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC under the hood. Further, it is also tipped to come with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

According to Geekbench listing, the upcoming Xiaomi Civi 3 carries the model number 23046PNC9C. The smartphone has scored 1148 points in the single-core test and 3356 points in the multi-core test, according to the listing. Further, it reveals that the Xiaomi Civi 3 will run on Android-13 out-of-the-box. Additionally, the phone is said to come with an octa-core processor with four cores clocked at 2.0 GHz, three cores at 3.0 GHz, and one core at 3.10 GHz.

Apart from these details on Geekbench listing, Xiaomi has also confirmed to launch the Xiaomi Civi 3 powered with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC via a Weibo post.

The Xiaomi Civi 3 was previously reported to sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come with a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX800 primary sensor. It was also tipped to pack two 32-megapixel front-facing cameras with a 100-degree field of view.

The Xiaomi Civi 3 will succeed the Xiaomi Civi 2 launched last year in China. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. For optics, the phone has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor and a 32-megapixel dual-front camera setup. It houses a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. 

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
