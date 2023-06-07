Technology News

Xiaomi Reportedly Working on New Clamshell Foldable Smartphone; Could Be Called Mix Flip

The Xiaomi clamshell foldable could launch by next year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 June 2023
  • Foldable smartphones, including clamshell ones, have flooded the market
  • Motorola Razr 40 series was launched last week
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was released in July 2022

Xiaomi is expected to be working on a clamshell foldable smartphone. Foldable smartphones have recently flooded the global markets. With most major companies launching book-style or clamshell-like foldable smartphones, competition among leading smartphone manufacturers has also increased. Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 4 last year and is gearing up to release the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in the next few months. Motorola also unveiled the Razr 40 series last week. The company previously launched the Mix Fold 2 handset and is soon expected to release a successive model.

A new leak by tipster Digital Chat Station suggests that the purported Xiaomi clamshell foldable is likely to be very thin and light. In his reply to a comment on the original Weibo post, the tipster stated that the phone could launch by next year.

It is speculated that the Chinese electronics giant will name the handset Mix Flip, after its Mix Fold series of foldable smartphones. The company is expected to launch the Mix Fold 3 soon, but no details about a flip phone is known yet. No further details about the phone have been leaked either.

Competitors like Motorola released the Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra last week. The Ultra model sports a 3.6-inch (1,056 x 1,066 pixels) pOLED outer screen and a 6.9-inch (1,080 x 2,640 pixels) main display.

Another leading mobile manufacturing company, Oppo, unveiled the Find N2 Flip clamshell foldable last year in December. The phone came with a 6.80-inch (2520 x 1080 pixels) main display and a secondary 3.26-inch outer screen. The Vivo X Flip was also announced earlier this year in April with a 6.74-inch (1080 x 2520 pixels) primary panel and a 3-inch (682 x 422 pixels) outer display.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
