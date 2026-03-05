Xiaomi 17 series is scheduled to be launched in India in the second week of March. The upcoming lineup is confirmed to include two phones, the standard Xiaomi 17 and the flagship Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Both handsets were unveiled in select global markets last month, along with the Xiaomi Pad 8 and the Xiaomi Watch 5. Now, the company appears to be preparing to launch another smartphone as part of the lineup. Dubbed Xiaomi 17T, the phone is tipped to be launched in India by the end of next month at the earliest. The phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chipset.

Xiaomi 17T India Launch Timeline (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared the launch timeline of a rumoured Xiaomi 17 series handset. Citing industry sources, the leaker claims that the Xiaomi 17T will be launched in India at the end of April or in May. While the company has yet to confirm the launch, this is in line with a previous leak that suggested that the Xiaomi 17T series, which is expected to include the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro, could be unveiled as much as four months earlier than its predecessor.

I also heard from the same source that the Xiaomi 17T will launch in India at the end of April or in May. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/3dJvBBfJmc — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 4, 2026

For context, the Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro were launched in select global markets in September 2025 at starting prices of GBP 549 (roughly Rs. 65,000) and GBP 649 (roughly Rs. 77,000) for the base 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration, respectively.

The Xiaomi 15T Pro sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280×2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 447ppi pixel density, 480Hz touch sampling rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness. The handset is powered by a 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset.

A recent report suggested that the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro will be launched with upgrades in multiple departments. While the Xiaomi 17T is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, the Xiaomi 17T Pro model is expected to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip.

This comes soon after the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra were launched globally on February 28 in Barcelona, Spain. The two handsets are confirmed to be unveiled in India on March 11. Both phones will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. The Xiaomi 17 series will be available for purchase in India via Amazon.