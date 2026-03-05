Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 17T India Launch Timeline Leaked as Firm Gears Up for Xiaomi 17 Ultra's Debut in India

Xiaomi 17T India Launch Timeline Leaked as Firm Gears Up for Xiaomi 17 Ultra's Debut in India

Xiaomi 17T is expected to be launched in India as the third model in the upcoming series.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 March 2026 10:30 IST
Xiaomi 17T India Launch Timeline Leaked as Firm Gears Up for Xiaomi 17 Ultra's Debut in India

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17T is expected to succeed last year’s Xiaomi 15T (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17T could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8500
  • Xiaomi 17T Pro might pack an 8,500mAh battery
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement

Xiaomi 17 series is scheduled to be launched in India in the second week of March. The upcoming lineup is confirmed to include two phones, the standard Xiaomi 17 and the flagship Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Both handsets were unveiled in select global markets last month, along with the Xiaomi Pad 8 and the Xiaomi Watch 5. Now, the company appears to be preparing to launch another smartphone as part of the lineup. Dubbed Xiaomi 17T, the phone is tipped to be launched in India by the end of next month at the earliest. The phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chipset.

Xiaomi 17T India Launch Timeline (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared the launch timeline of a rumoured Xiaomi 17 series handset. Citing industry sources, the leaker claims that the Xiaomi 17T will be launched in India at the end of April or in May. While the company has yet to confirm the launch, this is in line with a previous leak that suggested that the Xiaomi 17T series, which is expected to include the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro, could be unveiled as much as four months earlier than its predecessor.

For context, the Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro were launched in select global markets in September 2025 at starting prices of GBP 549 (roughly Rs. 65,000) and GBP 649 (roughly Rs. 77,000) for the base 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration, respectively.

The Xiaomi 15T Pro sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280×2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 447ppi pixel density, 480Hz touch sampling rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness. The handset is powered by a 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset.

A recent report suggested that the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro will be launched with upgrades in multiple departments. While the Xiaomi 17T is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, the Xiaomi 17T Pro model is expected to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip.

This comes soon after the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra were launched globally on February 28 in Barcelona, Spain. The two handsets are confirmed to be unveiled in India on March 11. Both phones will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. The Xiaomi 17 series will be available for purchase in India via Amazon.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T India Launch, Xiaomi 17T Specifications, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Oppo Find X9 Series to Support Cross-Platform File Sharing With AirDrop via Quick Share
Nothing Phone 4a Pro Teaser Suggests Presence of Phone 3's Glyph Matrix Panel

Related Stories

Xiaomi 17T India Launch Timeline Leaked as Firm Gears Up for Xiaomi 17 Ultra's Debut in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Price in India, Features, Specifications Compared
  3. MacBook Neo Launched in India With 13-Inch Display, A18 Pro Chip: See Price
  4. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Teaser Hints at the Presence of This Phone 3 Feature
  5. Infinix Note 60 Ultra With Pininfarina Design Launched at MWC 2026
  6. Vivo X300 FE Launched as Global Version of This Chinese Smartphone
  7. Here's When the Xiaomi 17T Could Make Its Way to India
  8. Moto Watch Review: The Best Smartwatch Under Rs. 6,000 in 2026?
  9. NotebookLM Will Let Some Users Generate Cinematic Video Overviews
  10. Vivo V70 FE Colour Options, Key Features Revealed Ahead of March 9 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google's NotebookLM Upgraded With Cinematic Video Overviews Feature
  2. Infinix Note 60 Ultra Launched at MWC 2026 With Pininfarina Design, Satellite Calling: Price, Specifications
  3. Realme Narzo Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. OnePlus 15T Teasers Confirm Larger Battery, Faster Charging Speed and Higher IP Rating
  5. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Teaser Suggests Presence of Phone 3's Glyph Matrix Panel
  6. Xiaomi 17T India Launch Timeline Leaked as Firm Gears Up for Xiaomi 17 Ultra's Debut in India
  7. Oppo Find X9 Series to Support Cross-Platform File Sharing With AirDrop via Quick Share
  8. Xiaomi to Reportedly Refresh In-House Smartphone Chips Annually; Eyes Global Expansion of AI Assistant
  9. Hubble Constant Puzzle Deepens as Supernova and CMB Measurements Clash
  10. MacBook Neo Launched in India With 13-Inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple's A18 Pro Chip: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »