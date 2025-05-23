Technology News
Xiaomi XRING O1 Die Shot Reveals Details of 10-Core CPU, 6-Core NPU and More

The new Xiaomi XRING O1 chip has a die area of 114.7 sq mm.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 23 May 2025 13:59 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

XRING O1 is Xiaomi's first in-house smartphone chip

  • Xiaomi XRING O1 was launched on May 22
  • It is the first in-house chip developed by Xiaomi
  • The Xiaomi XRING O1 features a 16-core GPU
Xiaomi unveiled the XRING O1 on Thursday as its first in-house chipset for the Xiaomi 15S Pro, and details of the chipset have now surfaced online. It is a 3nm chip that is built using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) advanced N3E process technology, which was also used by Apple, MediaTek and Qualcomm for their own 3nm processors. The XRING O1 will be avalable on smartphones in China, and it features a 10-core CPU, a 6-core NPU, and a 16-core GPU.

XRING O1 Features 10-Core CPU and 6-Core NPU

A die shot of the new XRING O1 posted by user Kurnal (@Kurnalsalts) on X (formerly Twitter) gives us a closer look at the new chipset from Xiaomi (via Notebookcheck). According to the user, the new Xiaomi XRING O1 has a die area of 114.7 sq mm (10.8×10.6mm) and the components take up 109.5 sq mm of space.

As a result, Xiaomi's 3nm SoC is as small as rival flagship chipsets, which are also built using TSMC's N3E process technology. The die shot also reveals the layout of various components, including the CPU, GPU, and NPU cores on the new chip.

The new XRING O1 chip from Xiaomi is equipped with a 10-core CPU that comprises two Arm Cortex-X925 cores (3.9GHz), six Cortex-A725 cores (up to 3.4GHz), and two Cortex-A520 (1.8GHz) cores. It has a 16-core Arm Immortalis-G925 MP16 GPU and a 6-core NPU. The CPU and NPU are both equipped with a 16MB cache.

The die show also reveals that the XRING O1 will offer support for LPDDR5T RAM at 9,600Mbps. It also features a sensor hub and an unidentified encryption core. The chip doesn't reveal the presence of a modem, which means that the Xiaomi 15S Pro will be equipped with another modem.

According to recent benchmark results for the XRING O1 suggested that the chip could offer performance that is on par with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite from Qualcomm. It remains to be seen whether Xiaomi incorporates the XRING O1 chip on more smartphone models in the future.

David Delima
