Oppo Find X9 Series to Support Cross-Platform File Sharing With AirDrop via Quick Share

Oppo says the feature was developed in collaboration with MediaTek and Google.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 March 2026 09:49 IST
Oppo Find X9 Series to Support Cross-Platform File Sharing With AirDrop via Quick Share

The Oppo Find X9 series was launched in China on October 16

Highlights
  • Oppo phones will soon support AirDrop transfers via Quick Share
  • Find X9 series will be the first supported devices from the company
  • The rollout is expected via a March update
Oppo smartphones will soon support file transfers with Apple devices through Android's Quick Share, the company announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona on Wednesday. The move is expected to enable compatibility with AirDrop, allowing Oppo users to send and receive files directly with iPhones and other Apple devices, eliminating the dependency on third-party apps. The development is aimed at improving cross-platform interoperability between Android and Apple devices.

AirDrop Support in QuickShare on Oppo Devices

The Oppo Find X9 series will be the first handsets from the company to support AirDrop in Quick Share. It will allow users to transfer files directly between Oppo devices and Apple platforms. The feature was developed in collaboration with MediaTek and Google, Oppo said in a newsroom post.

According to Oppo, the feature will enable file transfer between Oppo smartphones and devices running iOS, iPadOS, and macOS without installing additional third-party applications.

The rollout of the functionality is expected to begin via a software update for the Find X9 series starting in March.

The development comes amid broader efforts within the Android ecosystem to expand the capabilities of Quick Share. In November 2025, Google announced added support for AirDrop in Quick Share for the Pixel 10 series, with plans to expand Quick Share support to a wider range of smartphones.

Currently, the added support for AirDrop in Quick Share only works on the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Reports also suggest that the same functionality is in development for the Google Pixel 9 series, too.

How It Works

As per Google, the AirDrop interoperability utilises a peer-to-peer connection, instead of a workaround. Courtesy of this, the company claims that the data is not routed through a server, and the shared content is never logged. Quick Share works with the 'Everyone for 10 minutes' mode in AirDrop.

The cross-platform sharing capability in Quick Share is claimed to have built-in security and privacy safeguards and is independently tested. Google says it has worked with third-party penetration testing firm NetSPI, and the assessment concluded that the interoperability between Quick Share and AirDrop is secure, “notably stronger” than other industry implementations and does not leak any information.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: AirDrop, Quick Share, Google, Oppo Find X9, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Xiaomi to Reportedly Refresh In-House Smartphone Chips Annually; Eyes Global Expansion of AI Assistant

Oppo Find X9 Series to Support Cross-Platform File Sharing With AirDrop via Quick Share
