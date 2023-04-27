Technology News

Twitter Says Indian Among Top 5 Countries That Sought Account Information of Users in First Half of 2022

The top five requesting countries seeking account information were India, the US, France, Japan, and Germany.

By ANI | Updated: 27 April 2023 14:23 IST
Twitter Says Indian Among Top 5 Countries That Sought Account Information of Users in First Half of 2022

Photo Credit: Twitter

Twitter said it took enforcement action on 5,096,272 accounts during the period

Highlights
  • 1,618,855 accounts were suspended for violating the rules
  • It received about 53,000 legal requests to remove content from government
  • The contents that were removed or accounts suspended relate to abuse

India was among the top requesting countries to remove content from Twitter last year, the popular microblogging platform said in a blog post. On Tuesday, Twitter shared data on its health and safety efforts and said it received approximately 53,000 legal requests to remove content from governments across the globe from January 1 to June 30, 2022.

The top five requesting countries seeking account information were India, the US, France, Japan, and Germany.

"Twitter continues to take action on content that violates our Rules and protects users' rights in response to government legal requests," the blog read.

During the January-June 2022 period, Twitter required users to remove 6,586,109 pieces of content that violated its norms, an increase of 29 percent from the second half of 2021.

Twitter said it took enforcement action on 5,096,272 accounts during the period, a 20 percent increase and 1,618,855 accounts were suspended for violating the rules, which is an increase of 28 percent.

The contents that were removed or accounts suspended relate to abuse/harassment, child sexual exploitation, hacked materials, hateful conduct, impersonation, non-consensual nudity, perpetrators of violent attacks, private information, promoting suicide or self harm, sensitive media, terrorism/violent extremism, and violence.

"We intend to share more about our path forward for transparency reporting later this year," according to the blog post.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Rules
SonyLIV Unveils 2023 Slate: Scam and Tanaav Return With Season 2, and More
'Yet to Be Established It Was a Redmi Phone': Xiaomi India on 8-Year-Old's Death in Smartphone Explosion

Related Stories

Twitter Says Indian Among Top 5 Countries That Sought Account Information of Users in First Half of 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HBO and Warner Bros. Content Coming to JioCinema in May: Details
  2. This AI Algorithm Makes It Easier to Predict Indian Summer Monsoons
  3. Amazon Prime Monthly Subscription Price Increased by This Amount
  4. Google Pixel 7a Full Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: See Here
  5. iPhone 15 Pro CAD Renders Leak Again, Suggest Design Features
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Max Camera Details Leak, May Skip Recently Tipped Upgrade
  7. Poco F5 India Launch Will Take Place on This Date; Price Tipped
  8. Realme 11 Series Set to Launch on May 10: All You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Tipped to Feature Folder Shaped Cover Display: See Here
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications, Features, Pricing Leaked: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Malicious Links Costed Crypto Investors Upto $4 Million in Losses: Google Ads Data
  2. Reliance Jio True 5G Services Rolls Out for Char Dham Yatra
  3. Telegram Rolls Out New Update; Brings Shareable Chat Folders, Custom Wallpapers, and More
  4. TSMC Unveils Software to Allow Automotive Chip Designers to Get Newest Chip Technology Into Cars Faster
  5. AI Algorithm Used to Improve Predictability of Indian Summer Monsoons: How it Works
  6. Tecno Camon 20 Pro 4G Tipped to Feature MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 6.67-Inch AMOLED Display; Could Launch in May
  7. Microsoft's Activision Takeover Deal Was Blocked Due to Cloud Gaming, Not Consoles: Details
  8. Google Pixel 7a Full Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch, Said to Get 64-Megapixel Rear Camera
  9. HBO Content Such as The Last of Us, Succession Coming to JioCinema as Warner Bros. Strikes New Deal
  10. Circle Pay CEO Backs Stablecoin Legalisation in US Amid ‘Accelerating De-Dollarisation': All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.