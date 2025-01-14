Technology News
Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 in the Works With Snapdragon 8 Elite and 50-Megapixel Cameras, Tipster Claims

The successor to the Xiaomi Mix Flip is speculated to sport a dual rear camera unit but with changes to the system.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 January 2025 18:03 IST
Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 in the Works With Snapdragon 8 Elite and 50-Megapixel Cameras, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is tipped to have a similar, large cover display as the Mix Flip (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is tipped get a 6.85-inch LTPO OLED inner display
  • A 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera could replace the telephoto sensor
  • Leaks suggest it may be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
Xiaomi Mix Flip was launched in July 2024 as the company's first clamshell-style foldable phone. The Chinese firm is already said to be working on its potential successor dubbed the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 and several of its specifications have now surfaced. It is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and may come with changes to the camera system, with a ultra-wide angle lens replacing the telephoto sensor.

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Specifications (Leaked)

This information comes from Digital Chat Station's (translated from Chinese) post (via GSMArena) on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. As per the tipster, the purported Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 will be equipped with a 6.85-inch LTPO OLED inner display with a 1.5K resolution. The phone is said to feature IPX8 splash resistance rating — an upgrade over the Mix Flip which did not have any dust or water resistance rating.

dcs xiaomi mix flip 2 Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Specifications

Leaked Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Specifications
Photo Credit: Weibo/Digital Chat Station

For optics, the Mix Flip 2 is speculated to sport a dual rear camera system but with changes this time around. Its predecessor featured a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 primary sensor and a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV60A40 sensor paired with a telephoto lens with up to 2x optical zoom.

However, the tipster suggests that the telephoto camera could be replaced with an ultra-wide angle lens. It is tipped to have a 50-megapixel primary camera with 1/1.5-inch sensor and a 50-megapixel 1/2.76-inch ultra-wide angle sensor.

The handset is also said to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor (likely to be located on the power button) and NFC support. The purported Mix Flip 2 is also claimed to be equipped with a similarly large cover screen as its predecessor, which had a 4.01-inch 1.5K flexible AMOLED panel.

Despite these claims, readers are advised to take all information with a grain of salt until more concrete details surface or there is official confirmation from the company about the handset.

Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi Mix Flip 2, Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 features, Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 launch timeline, Xiaomi Mix Flip, Xiaomi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 in the Works With Snapdragon 8 Elite and 50-Megapixel Cameras, Tipster Claims
