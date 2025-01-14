OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R were recently launched in India and global markets, and the former has received its first software update. It brings along some previously announced features that were not present during our review of the handset. There are also several camera improvements, stability, and performance improvements, as well as the December 2024 Android security patch. Also improved are the appearance of certain UI elements. The update CPH2649_15.0.0.402(EX01) we received on our review unit is 988MB in size and should be rolling out to those who have already received the handsets. The smartphone that is the successor to the OnePlus 12 went on sale in India on January 10.

The update adds the previously announced Touch to Share feature, which can be used when transferring content to iOS devices. There is now a new Share with iPhone button in the notification tray toggles that instantly makes it available to iOS devices for sharing. However, iOS users will still need to download the O+ Connect app for this feature to work.

Connectivity improvements that are part of the latest OnePlus 13 software update include optimised IPv6 connectivity (over Wi-Fi), improved stability when using Bluetooth, and improved network stability.

The new OxygenOS update is rolling out to OnePlus 13 devices

The camera app receives the major chunk of the updates, adding new styles and the ability to personalise watermarks. The update also aims to improve the clarity of previews when using the Portrait and Photo camera modes. Also improved is the clarity of 4K videos recorded at 60 fps.

More importantly, the update also aims to fix the difference in colour tone between the main camera and the telephoto camera, which is something we pointed out in our review.

Meanwhile, the Live Alerts feature, which now appears as Dynamic Island-like bubble, can now also display the phone's charging status when plugged in or when charging wirelessly.

Lastly, the update's changelog also informs users that AI features have now been added to Google Messages. Once updated from the Play Store, Messages gets a new Magic Compose feature, which, according to Android Authority's report, is said to work completely on-device, after an AI Core update. Other minor visual updates include a new 1x2 Weather widget, a better-looking step tracker and Storage cleaner widgets, and a new two-tone theme in Wallpapers & Style's Colours selection.