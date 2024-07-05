Technology News

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 did not launch globally.

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is anticipated to make its debut later this month

Xiaomi's Mix Fold 4 is said to be in the works as the Mix Fold 3 successor. As we wait for the official launch announcement, a prominent tipster claims that the upcoming foldable will be released in the global markets. But another media report contradicts this rumour.  Xiaomi's previous foldable offerings have only been available for purchase in Chinese markets. In addition to the phone's availability, details about its design have also surfaced. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is said to come with an extremely thin profile.

Xiaomi allegedly intends to offer the Mix Fold 4 globally

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) on X opined that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 will be released in global markets outside China. It is said to have a 9.xmm thick profile and is claimed to debut as the narrowest foldable phone. It is likely to go against the likes of Honor's Magic V3 which is set to go official on July 12.

However, a GizmoChina report, citing internal sources, states that Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 will not be released in global markets. It reportedly has model numbers '24072PX77C' and '24076PX3BC'. The former is said to belong to the satellite communication version of the device, while the latter reportedly comes without satellite communication. The letter C at the end of the model numbers could be exclusive to China. The device reportedly has the codename 'goku' and internal model number 'N18'.

Xiaomi's first clamshell foldable phone — Mix Flip — is said to debut in global markets. Unfortunately, the brand has not revealed any details about the availability of its forthcoming foldable. So, it is safe to consider these details with a pinch of salt. The previous three iterations of the Mix Fold were limited to China.

If the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 has global availability, it should compete head-on with Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is launching on July 10.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 specifications (expected)

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is anticipated to make its debut later this month. As per past leaks, it will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and have an IPX8 rating for water resistance. It is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, supported by a Leica Summilux lens.

Xiaomi is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery on the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 with support for wireless charging.

