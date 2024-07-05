Google Pixel 9 series is set for launch on August 13. The new phones are expected to succeed the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro handsets. However, alongside the anticipated base and Pro models, the upcoming lineup is likely to include a Pixel 9 Pro XL variant. Details about the purported smartphones have done rounds of the rumour mill over the past few weeks. Now, a report suggests that the Pixel 9 series phones will come with an upgrade in the fingerprint scanner department.

Google Pixel 9 series fingerprint sensor (expected)

The Google Pixel 9 series smartphones are expected to be equipped with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, according to an Android Authority report. The exact sensor, Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Gen 2 (QFS4008), is the same one used in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the report claimed.

Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors are claimed to be faster and more accurate than optical sensors. They are also said to work better if the users' fingers are wet or a little dusty and they don't need a part of the display to light up to work.

Although the report did not specify the exact models, it noted that ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanners would feature in all models but the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The rumoured foldable smartphone is tipped to get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, placed on the power button.

Google Pixel 9 series features (expected)

The Google Pixel 9 series phones are likely to be powered by Tensor G4 SoCs and ship with Android 15. The base Pixel 9 handset may get a 6.24-inch AMOLED screen, while the Pro and XL variants are tipped to sport 6.34-inch and 6.73-inch AMOLED screens, respectively. Notably, the vanilla Google Pixel 9 was recently leaked in a pink colour option with a pill-shaped rear camera module.

