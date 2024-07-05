Technology News

Google Pixel 9 Series Phones Tipped to Get Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Sensors

The rumoured Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold handset is tipped to carry a fingerprint sensor on the power button.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 July 2024 10:56 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 8 series (pictured) utilises optical in-display fingerprint sensors

  • Google Pixel 9 series will likely include base, Pro and Pro XL variants
  • The handsets may sport 120Hz AMOLED screens
  • The Google Pixel 9 series may be powered by Tensor G4 SoCs
Google Pixel 9 series is set for launch on August 13. The new phones are expected to succeed the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro handsets. However, alongside the anticipated base and Pro models, the upcoming lineup is likely to include a Pixel 9 Pro XL variant. Details about the purported smartphones have done rounds of the rumour mill over the past few weeks. Now, a report suggests that the Pixel 9 series phones will come with an upgrade in the fingerprint scanner department.

Google Pixel 9 series fingerprint sensor (expected)

The Google Pixel 9 series smartphones are expected to be equipped with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, according to an Android Authority report. The exact sensor, Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Gen 2 (QFS4008), is the same one used in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the report claimed. 

Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors are claimed to be faster and more accurate than optical sensors. They are also said to work better if the users' fingers are wet or a little dusty and they don't need a part of the display to light up to work.

Although the report did not specify the exact models, it noted that ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanners would feature in all models but the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The rumoured foldable smartphone is tipped to get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, placed on the power button.

Google Pixel 9 series features (expected)

The Google Pixel 9 series phones are likely to be powered by Tensor G4 SoCs and ship with Android 15. The base Pixel 9 handset may get a 6.24-inch AMOLED screen, while the Pro and XL variants are tipped to sport 6.34-inch and 6.73-inch AMOLED screens, respectively. Notably, the vanilla Google Pixel 9 was recently leaked in a pink colour option with a pill-shaped rear camera module.

Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
