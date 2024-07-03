Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is anticipated to make its debut later this month as the successor to the Mix Fold 3. While the exact Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 launch date is yet to be revealed by the company, a fresh leak sheds light on the design and several specifications of the upcoming foldable phone. The leaked render shows four Leica branded rear cameras on the handset. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is tipped to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and have an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) leaked the alleged render and specifications of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 on X (formerly Twitter). The official-looking render shows the rear design of the phone. It seems to have a larger camera island compared to its predecessor. The camera module that houses four Leica branded cameras and an LED flash that takes up roughly a third of its back panel.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 alleged render

Photo Credit: X/ @evleaks

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera supported by a Leica Summilux lens. This matches Mix Fold 3's primary camera. The upcoming foldable is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, an upgrade from its predecessor's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It could feature an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

Finally, Blass claims that a 5,000mAh battery will power the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 with support for wireless charging. It could measure less than 10mm in thickness.

The tipster notes that the image and specifications belong to the prototype and the design might change before the final release. As a result, it is better to take these details with a grain of salt, until details of the handset are officially announced by the company.