  Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Leaked Render Hints at Larger Camera Module; Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, IPX8 Rating

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Leaked Render Hints at Larger Camera Module; Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, IPX8 Rating

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is tipped to arrive with a 5,000mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 July 2024 13:14 IST
Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Leaked Render Hints at Larger Camera Module; Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, IPX8 Rating

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 (pictured) runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 leaked images hint at Leica-branded cameras
  • It is said to measure less than 10mm (thickness) when folded
  • Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 could feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera
Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is anticipated to make its debut later this month as the successor to the Mix Fold 3. While the exact Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 launch date is yet to be revealed by the company, a fresh leak sheds light on the design and several specifications of the upcoming foldable phone. The leaked render shows four Leica branded rear cameras on the handset. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is tipped to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and have an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) leaked the alleged render and specifications of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 on X (formerly Twitter). The official-looking render shows the rear design of the phone. It seems to have a larger camera island compared to its predecessor. The camera module that houses four Leica branded cameras and an LED flash that takes up roughly a third of its back panel.

fold 4 mix xiaomi evleaks Xiaomi Mix Fold 4

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 alleged render
Photo Credit: X/ @evleaks 

 

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera supported by a Leica Summilux lens. This matches Mix Fold 3's primary camera. The upcoming foldable is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, an upgrade from its predecessor's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It could feature an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

Finally, Blass claims that a 5,000mAh battery will power the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 with support for wireless charging. It could measure less than 10mm in thickness.

The tipster notes that the image and specifications belong to the prototype and the design might change before the final release. As a result, it is better to take these details with a grain of salt, until details of the handset are officially announced by the company.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Specifications, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Leaked Render Hints at Larger Camera Module; Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, IPX8 Rating
