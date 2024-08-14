Technology News
HyperOS 1.5 Update for Xiaomi 14 Series, Other Smartphones Reportedly Rolled Out

The HyperOS 1.5 update is reported to introduce a new customisation option specifically for the lock screen on Xiaomi smartphones.

14 August 2024
HyperOS was first rolled out in 2023 in China with the launch of the Xiaomi 14 series

  • Rollout of HyperOS 1.5 update for Xiaomi devices has reportedly commenced
  • It is said to bring new features and system enhancements to smartphones
  • Devices in China are reported to be the first to get it
Xiaomi has commenced the rollout of the next big update for its smartphones, according to a report. The update is dubbed HyperOS 1.5 and it is said to come with the August security patch, new features, performance enhancements, and bug fixes. The first batch of smartphones to receive the update reportedly include the China-only Xiaomi 14 series, Redmi K70 series and other handsets. Xiaomi says it will be rolled out in other regions in due time.

HyperOS 1.5 Update Features

In a post, XiaomiTime reported the HyperOS 1.5 update's rollout. It is said to bring a new customisation option specifically for the lock screen on Xiaomi smartphones. Following the update, users can reportedly tap on the “Long press lock screen to edit style” option to edit and personalise the lock screen.

Additionally, it brings enhancements related to the system fluidity to improve the responsiveness of apps. The HyperOS 1.5 update is also reported to include more smartphone experience optimisations for better daily interaction with the devices.

HyperOS 1.5 Update Rollout Timeline, Compatible Devices

According to the report, the rollout of the HyperOS 1.5 update has already kicked off in China. Xiaomi 14 series, Redmi K70 series and Redmi K60 Extreme Edition are the first smartphones to receive it in China. It will be followed by the China-only Xiaomi 13 series, Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 and Redmi Turbo 3. In September, it will reportedly be rolled out to the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro and Redmi K60 series.

Globally, the HyperOS 1.5 update will be introduced for a bunch of Xiaomi smartphones including those from its Redmi and Poco sub-brands. The list of devices includes:

  1. Redmi Note 12 4G 
  2. POCO M5
  3. Redmi 11 Prime 4G
  4. Redmi Note 13
  5. Redmi Pad SE
  6. Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  7. Redmi Note 11
  8. Redmi Pad

In recent weeks, the Chinese smartphone maker has also been reported to be working towards the HyperOS 2.0 update. One of the speculated features that may arrive is the detection of hidden cameras through wireless local-area network (WLAN) searches. Xiaomi devices will reportedly be able to search and identify cameras that may be hidden in the vicinity.

This update is reported to arrive in October, following the same timeline as the release of HyperOS 1.0 last year.

