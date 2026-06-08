Redmi Turbo 5 is set to launch in India next week. The smartphone will arrive as the first Turbo series handset from the Xiaomi sub-brand in the country. The tech firm recently announced the exact launch date, while also revealing that it will be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chipset. Now, the company has revealed additional specifications of the upcoming Redmi Turbo 5, including its camera configuration, charging support, and display features, which appear to be identical to those of its Chinese counterpart. It will carry a dual rear camera system and hole punch display cutout.

Redmi Turbo 5 Specifications, Features (Expected)

The dedicated microsite for the upcoming Redmi Turbo 5 has been updated to confirm that the handset will be equipped with the same dual rear camera unit as the Chinese variant. The smartphone will boast a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, with optical image stabilisation and electronic image stabilisation.

The primary camera on the Redmi Turbo 5 will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On top of this, the Redmi Turbo 5 will also be equipped with a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, housed inside a hole punch display cutout.

Moreover, the Xiaomi sub-brand has revealed that the Redmi Turbo 5 will boast a flat 1.5K “Fluid Display”, which will deliver up to 120Hz of refresh rate. Lastly, the soon-to-be-launched Redmi smartphone will ship with support for 100W wired fast charging, the same as its Chinese counterpart.

The company has yet to reveal the Redmi Turbo 5's battery capacity and thermal management solution, which will be revealed in the coming days, as per the microsite.

We already know that the Redmi Turbo 5 will be launched in India on June 16. The handset is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Amazon and the Xiaomi India online store. It will be offered in black and white colour options.

The smartphone will be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset. It will feature 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, with support for up to 12GB virtual RAM expansion. The Redmi Turbo 5 will also be equipped with UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

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