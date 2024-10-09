Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi Patent Application Reportedly Describes a Detachable Clamshell Smartphone

Xiaomi’s patent application reportedly highlights a smartphone design that can be detached from the middle in two sections.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 October 2024 18:41 IST
Xiaomi Patent Application Reportedly Describes a Detachable Clamshell Smartphone

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The two sections of the Xiaomi phone appear to be attached using pogo pins

Highlights
  • The design of the phone appears similar to the Xiaomi Mix Flip
  • The top segment is said to swivel around the vertical axis
  • The company is expected to launch the Xiaomi 15 Pro in the coming months
Advertisement

Xiaomi has reportedly filed a patent application for a new smartphone design. As per the report, the Chinese consumer tech brand is working on a clamshell-styled foldable smartphone that can be detached into two segments. Based on the images seen, the smartphone appears similar to the Xiaomi Mix Flip, which was launched last month. When not detached, the smartphone has a tall design with a single display and can be folded into half like typical flip phones. Separately, the company is also expected to launch the Xiaomi 15 Pro before the end of the year.

Xiaomi Reportedly Working on Detachable Smartphone

According to a 91mobiles report, the patent application for the new smartphone design was spotted on the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), the patent and trademark regulator of the country. The application contained several diagrams showcasing the design and functioning of the phone.

Based on the images, the smartphone in its non-detached state has a design similar to standard flip-styled smartphones. It appeared to have a taller body than a typical candy bar-like handset in the unfolded state. The display connected in the middle and there was no separation edge to protect the display in the detached state.

When folded, the smartphone reportedly did not have an external hinge mechanism. Instead, both sides contained grooves for pogo pins, which could be the way the two segments attach to one another. The hinge mechanism could exist on the sides or via magnets, however, it cannot be said for sure. Gadgets 360 staff members could not verify the documents.

Additionally, one of the drawings showcased the smartphone rotating across the vertical axis. The purpose of the movement is also not known. However, considering how Xiaomi has experimented with unique designs, this would not entirely be on the left field.

However, it should be noted that the details of the patent application have not been confirmed by Xiaomi. And as it stands with patent applications, even if the design is granted, it is not necessary that the company will bring out a similar phone soon, or ever. However, this is another design option the Chinese brand now has in its arsenal.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Patent Application, Smartphones, Flip Phone, Foldables
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Logitech POP Icon Keys Keyboard and POP Mouse Launched in India: Price, Features
Private Banks in Taiwan Seek to Explore Virtual Asset Custody Business, FSC Shows Support

Related Stories

Xiaomi Patent Application Reportedly Describes a Detachable Clamshell Smartphone
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme P1 Speed 5G to Launch in India Next Week With This Chipset
  2. iQOO 13 Front Design Revealed Ahead of Launch
  3. Portronics Launches Pico 13 Portable Projector With These Features
  4. Logitech POP Icon Keys Keyboard and POP Mouse Launched in India
  5. MediaTek's Flagship-Tier Dimensity 9400 Chipset Introduced: All Details
  6. Oppo Find X8 Series to Launch on October 24 With This Brand New Chipset
  7. Samsung Confirms One UI 7 Beta Will Be Available to Public
  8. OTT Releases This Week: Zindaginama, Citadel: Diana, Raat Jawaan Hai, and More
  9. Lava Agni 3 With Secondary AMOLED Screen Goes on Sale in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Private Banks in Taiwan Seek to Explore Virtual Asset Custody Business, FSC Shows Support
  2. Xiaomi Patent Application Reportedly Describes a Detachable Clamshell Smartphone
  3. Logitech POP Icon Keys Keyboard and POP Mouse Launched in India: Price, Features
  4. Lava Agni 3 With Secondary Mini AMOLED Display Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  5. Vivo X200 Series Confirmed to Ship With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC; Colour Options Teased
  6. Fitbit Gets a Gemini-Powered Insights Explorer Feature, Can Answer Questions About User’s Health
  7. UNODC Proposes Penalties for Unlicensed Crypto Firms in Southeast Asia to Combat Growing Cyber Fraud
  8. Redmi Tipped to be Working on a Gaming Tablet With Snapdragon 8-Series SoC
  9. US Weighs Google Breakup as Remedy in Historic Antitrust Case
  10. Adobe Content Authenticity Web App Introduced; Will Let Creators Add AI Label to Content
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »