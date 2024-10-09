Xiaomi has reportedly filed a patent application for a new smartphone design. As per the report, the Chinese consumer tech brand is working on a clamshell-styled foldable smartphone that can be detached into two segments. Based on the images seen, the smartphone appears similar to the Xiaomi Mix Flip, which was launched last month. When not detached, the smartphone has a tall design with a single display and can be folded into half like typical flip phones. Separately, the company is also expected to launch the Xiaomi 15 Pro before the end of the year.

Xiaomi Reportedly Working on Detachable Smartphone

According to a 91mobiles report, the patent application for the new smartphone design was spotted on the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), the patent and trademark regulator of the country. The application contained several diagrams showcasing the design and functioning of the phone.

Based on the images, the smartphone in its non-detached state has a design similar to standard flip-styled smartphones. It appeared to have a taller body than a typical candy bar-like handset in the unfolded state. The display connected in the middle and there was no separation edge to protect the display in the detached state.

When folded, the smartphone reportedly did not have an external hinge mechanism. Instead, both sides contained grooves for pogo pins, which could be the way the two segments attach to one another. The hinge mechanism could exist on the sides or via magnets, however, it cannot be said for sure. Gadgets 360 staff members could not verify the documents.

Additionally, one of the drawings showcased the smartphone rotating across the vertical axis. The purpose of the movement is also not known. However, considering how Xiaomi has experimented with unique designs, this would not entirely be on the left field.

However, it should be noted that the details of the patent application have not been confirmed by Xiaomi. And as it stands with patent applications, even if the design is granted, it is not necessary that the company will bring out a similar phone soon, or ever. However, this is another design option the Chinese brand now has in its arsenal.

