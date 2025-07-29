Technology News
English Edition

Redmi 15 5G India Launch Date Set for August 19; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

Redmi 15 5G will pack a 7,000mAh silicone-carbon battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 July 2025 14:16 IST
Redmi 15 5G India Launch Date Set for August 19; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi 15 5G will be sold in Frosted White, Midnight Black, and Sandy Purple shades

Highlights
  • Redmi 15 5G will come with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC
  • The handset will ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0
  • The Redmi 15 5G will get a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
Advertisement

Redmi 15 5G will be introduced in India next month. The company has announced the launch date and revealed key features of the upcoming handset, including battery, charging, camera and chipset details. A live Amazon microsite for the smartphone has confirmed its eventual availability on the e-commerce site. The handset is confirmed to feature a 7,000mAh battery and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset. It will get a dual rear camera unit and several AI features like Google's Gemini and Circle to Search.

Redmi 15 5G India Launch, Colours, and Key Features

The Redmi 15 5G will launch in India on August 19, the company revealed in an X post. The handset will be sold in Frosted White, Midnight Black, and Sandy Purple colour options. The Amazon microsite confirms the availability of the smartphone via the e-commerce platform.

An official landing page for the Redmi 15 5G reveals that it will pack a 7,000mAh silicone-carbon battery and support 18W reverse charging. The handset is claimed to offer up to 13.5 hours of battery life with a 1 percent charge in Hibernation Mode.

The Redmi 15 5G will feature a Royale Chrome Design with an aerospace-grade metal camera island. For optics, it will get an AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The handset will sport a 6.9-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Redmi 15 5G's India variant will be powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset. The phone will ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 and will offer Google Gemini and Circle to Search.

A recent leak suggested that the Redmi 15 5G will include a 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset may support 33W wired fast charging and have an IP64-rated dust and splash-resistant build. It will likely be available in an 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi 15 5G, Redmi 15 5G India Launch, Redmi 15 5G Features, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) With 5.5-Inch Display, Alexa Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Google Chrome Gets AI-Powered Store Summaries to Improve Online Shopping Experience

Related Stories

Redmi 15 5G India Launch Date Set for August 19; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: iPhone 15 Sale Price Revealed
  2. Vivo Y400 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Tipped to Support Satellite Communication
  4. Redmi 15 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  5. Jack Dorsey's Bitchat Mesh App Lets You Chat Without an Internet Connection
  6. JioPC With AI Tools, Cloud Storage Launched in India at This Price
  7. Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) With 5.5-Inch Display Launched in India
  8. Google Chrome Will Now Show You AI Store Summaries While Shopping Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Sues Tencent for Copyright Infringement, Says Its Game Is 'Slavish Clone' of Horizon Franchise
  2. Smithsonian Air and Space Museum Reopens with SpaceX Rocket, Mars Habitat and More
  3. NASA’s Solar Observatory Sees Two Eclipses in One Day
  4. Samsung Exynos 2600 SoC to Feature Heat Pass Block Component for Improved Cooling: Report
  5. Upcoming Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery Tipped to Enter NPI Stage; Could Debut as Honor Power Series Handset
  6. Oppo Reportedly Brings AndesGPT AI Model to Its After-Sales Service System
  7. Rajaputhiran Streaming Now on AhaTamil: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  8. Samsung's Galaxy S26 Series May Not Include the Standard and Plus Models
  9. Z.ai Releases GLM-4.5 and GLM-4.5-Air Open-Source Agentic AI Models
  10. Oppo Find X9 Pro Tipped to Feature a 7,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »