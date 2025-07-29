Redmi 15 5G will be introduced in India next month. The company has announced the launch date and revealed key features of the upcoming handset, including battery, charging, camera and chipset details. A live Amazon microsite for the smartphone has confirmed its eventual availability on the e-commerce site. The handset is confirmed to feature a 7,000mAh battery and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset. It will get a dual rear camera unit and several AI features like Google's Gemini and Circle to Search.

Redmi 15 5G India Launch, Colours, and Key Features

The Redmi 15 5G will launch in India on August 19, the company revealed in an X post. The handset will be sold in Frosted White, Midnight Black, and Sandy Purple colour options. The Amazon microsite confirms the availability of the smartphone via the e-commerce platform.

An official landing page for the Redmi 15 5G reveals that it will pack a 7,000mAh silicone-carbon battery and support 18W reverse charging. The handset is claimed to offer up to 13.5 hours of battery life with a 1 percent charge in Hibernation Mode.

The Redmi 15 5G will feature a Royale Chrome Design with an aerospace-grade metal camera island. For optics, it will get an AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The handset will sport a 6.9-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Redmi 15 5G's India variant will be powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset. The phone will ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 and will offer Google Gemini and Circle to Search.

A recent leak suggested that the Redmi 15 5G will include a 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset may support 33W wired fast charging and have an IP64-rated dust and splash-resistant build. It will likely be available in an 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.