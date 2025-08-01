Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is on its second day. The sale event began at noon on July 31 for all users. During the sale, the e-commerce platform is providing a number of deals to potential customers on various electronics and home appliances, such as refrigerators, washing machines, phones, smartwatches, soundbars, home theaters, true wireless stereos (TWS), desktops, cameras, and their accessories. To buy a new gadget at a relatively low price, Amazon is giving customers an opportunity to avail of up to seven bank offers. On top of this, for those who do not wish to pay the full amount up front, they can opt for EMI.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Get Top Deals on Power Banks

If you are looking to buy a new power bank or get one with a higher capacity battery, you can grab one at discounted rates during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. Moreover, users can get additional cashback offers on top of the bank discounts and avail of easy EMI options. Customers who have an SBI Credit Card can get an instant discount of 10 percent, up to Rs. 1,250, on non-EMI transactions, and up to Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions, applicable on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5,000. Moreover, Amazon is providing instant discounts ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Cards, on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 24,990 and Rs. 49,990, respectively.

Here we have listed the best deals on power banks from different brands that interested buyers can get, whether they have a Prime membership or not, before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 ends.

