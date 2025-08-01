Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Power Banks From Xiaomi, Ambrane, and More

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is offering flat discounts, cashback offers, and easy EMI options with select bank credit cards.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 August 2025 16:37 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Power Banks From Xiaomi, Ambrane, and More

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is offering discounts on Xiaomi power banks

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is offering easy EMIs
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 started on July 31
  • You can buy a new speaker for a discount of up to Rs. 8,000
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is on its second day. The sale event began at noon on July 31 for all users. During the sale, the e-commerce platform is providing a number of deals to potential customers on various electronics and home appliances, such as refrigerators, washing machines, phones, smartwatches, soundbars, home theaters, true wireless stereos (TWS), desktops, cameras, and their accessories. To buy a new gadget at a relatively low price, Amazon is giving customers an opportunity to avail of up to seven bank offers. On top of this, for those who do not wish to pay the full amount up front, they can opt for EMI.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Get Top Deals on Power Banks

If you are looking to buy a new power bank or get one with a higher capacity battery, you can grab one at discounted rates during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. Moreover, users can get additional cashback offers on top of the bank discounts and avail of easy EMI options. Customers who have an SBI Credit Card can get an instant discount of 10 percent, up to Rs. 1,250, on non-EMI transactions, and up to Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions, applicable on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5,000. Moreover, Amazon is providing instant discounts ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Cards, on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 24,990 and Rs. 49,990, respectively.

Here we have listed the best deals on power banks from different brands that interested buyers can get, whether they have a Prime membership or not, before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 ends.

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Xiaomi Power Bank 4i (20,000mAh) Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,899 Buy Now
Xiaomi Power Bank (10,000mAh) Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,099 Buy Now
Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank Pro (10,000mAh) Rs. 3,299 Rs. 1,599 Buy Now
Ambrane Magsafe Wireless (10,000mAh) Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,249 Buy Now
Urbn Power Bank (20,000mAh) Rs. 4,999 Rs. 1,398 Buy Now
Zebronics MB10000S4 (10,000mAh) Rs. 1,699 Rs. 477 Buy Now
Ptron Dynamo Power (20,000mAh) Rs. 4,599 Rs. 1,199 Buy Now
Portronics Luxcell B 10K (10,000 mAh) Rs. 1,799 Rs. 667 Buy Now
Boat EnergyShroom PB400 Pro (20,000mAh) Rs. 4,999 Rs. 1,499 Buy Now
Boat EnergyShroom PB600 PowerPulse (27,000mAh) Rs. 11,999 Rs. 3,999 Buy Now
