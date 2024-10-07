Technology News
Vivo X200, Xiaomi 15, Oppo Find X8 Display, Battery and Charging Details Surface Online

Oppo Find X8 is expected to be unveiled on October 21.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 October 2024 13:29 IST
Vivo X200, Xiaomi 15, Oppo Find X8 Display, Battery and Charging Details Surface Online

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 trio will have Zeiss-integrated cameras

Highlights
  • Vivo X200 series is confirmed to go official on October 14
  • Xiaomi 15 series may launch in China on October 20
  • Oppo Find X8 is tipped to carry a 6.5-inch display
Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo are gearing up to unveil their flagship smartphones in the coming days in their home country. The Vivo X200 series is confirmed to go official next week, while the Xiaomi 15 series and Oppo Find X8 are expected to break cover in the third week of this month. While we've already heard quite a few rumours about the upcoming Vivo X200, Xiaomi 15, and Oppo Find X8, a new leak offers more information about the battery and charging specifications of the upcoming smartphones.

Battery Details of Upcoming Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo Phones Tipped

Tipster @Experiencemore on Weibo (via XiaomiTime) posted key specifications of Vivo X200, Oppo Find X8, and Xiaomi 15. As per the leak, the Vivo X200 will feature a 6.6-inch display and a 5,800mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X8 is tipped to carry a 6.5-inch display and pack a 5,700mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The Xiaomi 15, on the other hand, is said to pack a smaller 6.3-inch display. It is tipped to come with a 5,400mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Vivo has already confirmed that the Vivo X200 series will be launched in China on October 14. They are teased to come with Zeiss-integrated cameras. The Oppo Find X8 is tipped to be unveiled on October 21. It is likely to be available in four colourways — black, blue, pink, and white. The Xiaomi 15 may go official on October 20.

The Vivo X200 and Oppo Find X8 are anticipated to run on MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. The Xiaomi 15, on the other hand, could run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. Both flagship chipsets will be released in October.

 

Comments

Further reading: Vivo X200, Oppo Find X8, Xiaomii 15, Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
