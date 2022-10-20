ZTE Axon 40 SE smartphone has been launched in Mexico as the Chinese company's latest smartphone in the Axon lineup. The new ZTE handset comes with a hole punch display design and has triple rear cameras headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The ZTE Axon 40 SE is powered by an Unisoc T618 SoC along with 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The inbuilt RAM can be virtually expanded up to a further 2GB using the additional unused storage. The ZTE Axon 40 SE is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.

Availability and pricing details for the ZTE Axon 40 SE have not been listed on the company's official website at the time of writing. It is currently listed on Telcel with a "coming soon" tag.

Meanwhile, Gizmochina reports that the price of the phone has been set at MXN 5,999(roughly Rs. 24,700) in Mexico for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model, . It is reportedly available for purchase in Black and Blue shades.

Details regarding the global availability and pricing of the new ZTE Axon 40 SE are yet to be announced.

ZTE Axon 40 SE specifications

The ZTE Axon 40 SE runs on Android 12 and sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. The display has a hole punch cutout at the centre to house the selfie shooter. The new smartphone by ZTE is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T618 SoC along with 4GB RAM. The inbuilt memory can be virtually extended to an additional 2GB by utilising unused internal storage.

For optics, the ZTE Axon 40 SE carries an AI-backed triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. Further, ZTE Axon 40 SE offers 128GB inbuilt storage that supports expansion using a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the ZTE Axon 40 SE include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5 and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, compass, light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The ZTE Axon 40 SE is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. Besides the phone measures 163.5 x 75.8 x 7.6mm and weighs 450 grams.

