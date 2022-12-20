Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Zero Ultra 5G With 180W Charging, 200 Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G With 180W Charging, 200-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G price in India is set at Rs. 29,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 20 December 2022 16:24 IST
Infinix Zero Ultra 5G With 180W Charging, 200-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G sports an AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout

Highlights
  • Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is available in two colour options
  • The handset features a 32-megapixel selfie shooter
  • Infinix Zero Ultra 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. The latest Zero series handset by the brand owned by China's Transsion Holdings features a triple rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. Other notable specifications of the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G include 180W Thunder Charge support that is claimed to charge the 4,500mAh battery from zero to 100 percent in 12 minutes. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G features a hole-punch cutout at the front to house the selfie camera. The smartphone was previously launched in other regions before making its way to the country.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G price in India, availability

The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the single 8GB + 256GB storage variant. It comes in Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir colour options and will go on sale in the country via Flipkart from December 25.

Sale offers on the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G include a five percent cashback for customers purchasing the device via Flipkart Axis Bank cards. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 2,500. Customers can also avail of exhange offers to further lower the price of the handset.

To recall, the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G was unveiled in select global markets in October with a price tag of $520 (nearly Rs. 43,000).

Infinix Zero Ultra specifications

The dual SIM Infinix Zero Ultra runs on Android 12 based XOS 12 and features 6.8-inch full-HD+ curved 3D AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and is rated to deliver up to 1000 nits of peak brightness. The display offers 360Hz touch sampling rate. The Infinix Zero Ultra is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The available memory can be virtually extended up to 13GB by utilising unused storage.

For pictures and videos, the Infinix Zero Ultra has a triple camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel main sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats.

The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G packs 256GB of onboard storage that supports expansion (up to 2TB) via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi 6. It comes with an e-compass, g-sensor, light sensor and proximity sensor. Further, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery, and it offers support for 180W Thunder Charge fast charging. With the new charging technology, the bundled charger is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in just 12 minutes.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Zero Ultra 5G, Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Price in India, Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Specifications, Infinix, Infinix Zero Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Binance Announces Acquisition of Indonesia’s Tokocrypto Exchange, Expands Asia Presence
Featured video of the day
Smart Tank 580: HP's All-in-One Printer

Related Stories

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G With 180W Charging, 200-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked, Here's How Much It May Cost
  2. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  3. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G With 180W Fast Charging Support Launched in India
  4. Nokia C31 With 3-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Avatar 2 Review: The Biggest, Most Expensive ‘Video Game Movie’ Ever
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Launch Reportedly Delayed to Mid or Late February
  7. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  8. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  9. OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to Launch at Cloud 11 Event in February 2023
  10. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Will Be Launched in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G With 180W Charging, 200-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Binance Announces Acquisition of Indonesia’s Tokocrypto Exchange, Expands Asia Presence
  3. Amazon Prime Gaming Now Live in India With Free PC Games, In-Game Content for Prime Members
  4. Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Listed on Flipkart Ahead of Launch; Three Note 12 Pro+ 5G Colour Variants Teased
  5. Nokia XR20, Nokia G50 Reportedly Receiving Android 13 Stable Update: All Details
  6. Visa Looking to Enable Auto-Bill Payments via Self-Custodial Crypto Wallets: Details
  7. WhatsApp Rolls Out Feature to Briefly Undo Pressing the 'Delete for Me' Button on iOS, Android
  8. Google Pay Will Now Warn Users About Fraudulent, Suspicious Transactions: Details
  9. PIB Accuses YouTube Channel of Spreading Fake News About Election Commission, PM Modi, CJI
  10. Realme GT Neo 5 Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 50-Megapixel IMX890 Primary Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.