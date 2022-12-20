Infinix Zero Ultra 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. The latest Zero series handset by the brand owned by China's Transsion Holdings features a triple rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. Other notable specifications of the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G include 180W Thunder Charge support that is claimed to charge the 4,500mAh battery from zero to 100 percent in 12 minutes. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G features a hole-punch cutout at the front to house the selfie camera. The smartphone was previously launched in other regions before making its way to the country.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G price in India, availability

The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the single 8GB + 256GB storage variant. It comes in Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir colour options and will go on sale in the country via Flipkart from December 25.

Sale offers on the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G include a five percent cashback for customers purchasing the device via Flipkart Axis Bank cards. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 2,500. Customers can also avail of exhange offers to further lower the price of the handset.

To recall, the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G was unveiled in select global markets in October with a price tag of $520 (nearly Rs. 43,000).

Infinix Zero Ultra specifications

The dual SIM Infinix Zero Ultra runs on Android 12 based XOS 12 and features 6.8-inch full-HD+ curved 3D AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and is rated to deliver up to 1000 nits of peak brightness. The display offers 360Hz touch sampling rate. The Infinix Zero Ultra is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The available memory can be virtually extended up to 13GB by utilising unused storage.

For pictures and videos, the Infinix Zero Ultra has a triple camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel main sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats.

The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G packs 256GB of onboard storage that supports expansion (up to 2TB) via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi 6. It comes with an e-compass, g-sensor, light sensor and proximity sensor. Further, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery, and it offers support for 180W Thunder Charge fast charging. With the new charging technology, the bundled charger is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in just 12 minutes.

