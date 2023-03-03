Infinix is reportedly planning to announce details of a new 260W Thunder Charge charging system that could make its way to the market soon. This year has seen a flurry of phone manufacturers competing to offer some of the fastest charging solutions available to their customers along with their new devices. Some of these brands are working to offer faster charging solutions to date and promise to launch them soon. If Infinix indeed launches the 260W Thunder Charge charger, it will become the fastest smartphone charger in the global market.

A GSMArena report has leaked an image of the yet-to-be-announced Infinix 260W Thunder Charge charger, photographed next to what appears to be the recently launched Infinix Zero Ultra. The new 260W charging system will include a four-way 100W charge pump and an AHB (Advanced High-Performance Bus) circuit configuration with protected charging control, the report adds.

The report further states that Infinix is likely to launch its 260W Thunder Charge charging system on March 9. It is unclear whether a new phone will be released alongside the 260W charger, or if a revised version of the Infinix Zero Ultra will be used to demonstrate the new charging system. Regardless, the report asserts, that Infinix will release a phone with a 260W charger by the end of this year.

Infinix 260W Thunder Charge charger seen next to an Infinix Zero Ultra model

Photo Credit: GSMArena

Infinix is also testing support for 100W wireless charging, as per the report. This charger is said to feature a custom-coil design that improves charging efficiency, lowers internal resistance, and extends peak power charging time.

If launched, the 260W Thunder Charge charger will be the fastest smartphone charger in the market to date. Recently Realme launched its GT Neo 5 and GT 3 models with 240W Fast Charging support, which currently sits at the helm of the fastest-charging smartphones.

The race for the fastest-charging smartphone might soon become even more intense, since Redmi, one of the biggest smartphone manufacturers, recently confirmed that they are testing out a 300W Immortal Second Charger which can completely charge a 4,100mAh battery-supported device in 5 minutes.

