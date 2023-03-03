Technology News

Infinix is also reportedly testing support for 100W wireless charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 March 2023 11:13 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix's 260W Thunder Charge system may debut on a modified Zero Ultra handset

  • Infinix Zero Ultra launched with 180W Thunder Charge support
  • The 260W Thunder Charge could be the fastest smartphone charger
  • Redmi recently confirmed it is working on a 300W charger

Infinix is reportedly planning to announce details of a new 260W Thunder Charge charging system that could make its way to the market soon. This year has seen a flurry of phone manufacturers competing to offer some of the fastest charging solutions available to their customers along with their new devices. Some of these brands are working to offer faster charging solutions to date and promise to launch them soon. If Infinix indeed launches the 260W Thunder Charge charger, it will become the fastest smartphone charger in the global market.

A GSMArena report has leaked an image of the yet-to-be-announced Infinix 260W Thunder Charge charger, photographed next to what appears to be the recently launched Infinix Zero Ultra. The new 260W charging system will include a four-way 100W charge pump and an AHB (Advanced High-Performance Bus) circuit configuration with protected charging control, the report adds.

The report further states that Infinix is likely to launch its 260W Thunder Charge charging system on March 9. It is unclear whether a new phone will be released alongside the 260W charger, or if a revised version of the Infinix Zero Ultra will be used to demonstrate the new charging system. Regardless, the report asserts, that Infinix will release a phone with a 260W charger by the end of this year.

inifinix 260w thunder charge gsmarena 260w

Infinix 260W Thunder Charge charger seen next to an Infinix Zero Ultra model
Photo Credit: GSMArena

 

Infinix is also testing support for 100W wireless charging, as per the report. This charger is said to feature a custom-coil design that improves charging efficiency, lowers internal resistance, and extends peak power charging time.

If launched, the 260W Thunder Charge charger will be the fastest smartphone charger in the market to date. Recently Realme launched its GT Neo 5 and GT 3 models with 240W Fast Charging support, which currently sits at the helm of the fastest-charging smartphones.

The race for the fastest-charging smartphone might soon become even more intense, since Redmi, one of the biggest smartphone manufacturers, recently confirmed that they are testing out a 300W Immortal Second Charger which can completely charge a 4,100mAh battery-supported device in 5 minutes.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price?
Infinix Zero Ultra 5G

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Curved-edge AMOLED display
  • Excellent fast charging experience
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • SoC is not the most competitive
  • Cameras need optimisation
  • Unintuitive UI, preloaded bloatware
Read detailed Infinix Zero Ultra 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
