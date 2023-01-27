Technology News

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Review: Big on Numbers, Tiny on Experience

On this week’s episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we look at the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 January 2023 19:50 IST
Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Review: Big on Numbers, Tiny on Experience

Photo Credit: Infinix

The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ curved 3D AMOLED display

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G debuted in India last month. It appears to be an impressive offering on paper with features like a 200-megapixel main camera and support for 180W Thunder Charge fast charging. This Infinix smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It had an introductory price of. Rs. 29,999, which has since gone up to Rs. 36,999. However, does the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G justify the increased pricing?

On this week's episode of the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Siddharth Suvarna has a conversation with Reviewer Pranav Hegde and Senior Reviewer Sheldon Pinto to find out how the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G fares against the competition.

Hegde has been using this smartphone for nearly a month and was straight away surprised by the Rs. 36,999 price point — a premium price for an Infinix smartphone. Despite the high price, Hegde notes that the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage are quite good. However, the standout features are the 200-megapixel main camera in the triple rear camera unit and the support for the 180W Thunder Charge fast charging.

The handset has a curved display and a split-back design. Hegde points out that the rear panel sports a part faux leather finish, along with a fibreglass section. Suvarna and Pinto are both intrigued about the phone's build quality. The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G appears to be a sub-Rs. 25,000 smartphones according to Hegde. Its 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display does give it a premium look. However, the fairly large display does seem to eat into the battery life of the smartphone.

Pinto inquires about the performance of the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. Hegde points out that the chipset has been popular in the mid-range segment. Here, it gets the job done! Offering a decent gaming experience and a smooth performance during regular use. Moving ahead, Pinto presses upon the shoddy software experience of Infinix smartphones in the past. Hegde is also not a fan of the UI featured in the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G. It looks nowhere near as premium as the Rs. 37,000 price that it is currently selling for. Hegde adds that while being feature-rich to an extent, this smartphone comes with several pre-installed apps. The awkward naming schemes can make the whole experience confusing for the user as well.

Furthermore, the subpar battery performance and the un-optimised refresh rate auto-switching further muddle the experience of using the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G. The only plus side appears to be the 180W charger that comes in the box, says Hegde. Even the 200-megapixel camera is underwhelming. The configuration appears solid on paper, but the software is not properly optimised. Suvarna points out that Infinix is not known for its software updates, so maybe people should hold their breath for software patches in the near future. Finally, we discuss the competition that this smartphone faces in the sub-Rs. 40,000 segment and should users consider buying it.

You can listen to all of that in detail and more in our episode by hitting the play button on the Spotify player embedded above.

