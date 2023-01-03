Airtel on Tuesday announced the launch of its 5G services in Indore. In a statement, the telecom operator said customers with 5G-enabled devices will experience high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.

"Currently operational at Vijay Nagar, Rasoma chowk, Bombay Hospital Square, Radisson square, Khajrana area, Sadar Bazaar, Gita Bhawan, Panchsheel Nagar, Abhinandan Nagar, Patrakar colony, Yeshwant road, Phoenix Citadel mall and few other select locations, Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time," the statement added.

Airtel 5G Plus service will boost the entire portfolio of services that the telco offers, according to the statement.

Sujay Chakrabarti, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh said: "Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds".

The company is in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, and instant uploading of photos, among others, Chakrabarti added.

Last month, Airtel announced the launch of its 5G network services in Jammu and Srinagar, which followed rollouts in select areas of Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal, Shimla, Lucknow and Pune.

Meanwhile, rival Reliance Jio also announced its largest multi-state rollout with it 5G services launching in 11 cities, including Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad and Chandigarh, among others.

In December, Apple announced the arrival of official 5G support on iPhones in India for Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel users. The 5G services will be available in all iPhones with iOS 16.2 in areas where coverage is available.

