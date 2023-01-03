Technology News

Airtel 5G Network Rollout Expands to Select Locations in Indore: All Details

Airtel says customers can access its 5G network at no additional cost until the rollout is more widespread.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 3 January 2023 14:56 IST
Airtel 5G Network Rollout Expands to Select Locations in Indore: All Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

Airtel announced the launch of its 5G network services in Jammu and Srinagar last month

Highlights
  • Airtel 5G Plus network is available at no extra cost until wider rollout
  • It is claimed to provide up to 30 times faster speeds than 4G
  • Indore rollout is currently limited to select areas, to be expanded

Airtel on Tuesday announced the launch of its 5G services in Indore. In a statement, the telecom operator said customers with 5G-enabled devices will experience high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.

"Currently operational at Vijay Nagar, Rasoma chowk, Bombay Hospital Square, Radisson square, Khajrana area, Sadar Bazaar, Gita Bhawan, Panchsheel Nagar, Abhinandan Nagar, Patrakar colony, Yeshwant road, Phoenix Citadel mall and few other select locations, Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time," the statement added.

Airtel 5G Plus service will boost the entire portfolio of services that the telco offers, according to the statement.

Sujay Chakrabarti, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh said: "Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds".

The company is in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, and instant uploading of photos, among others, Chakrabarti added.

Last month, Airtel announced the launch of its 5G network services in Jammu and Srinagar, which followed rollouts in select areas of Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal, Shimla, Lucknow and Pune.

Meanwhile, rival Reliance Jio also announced its largest multi-state rollout with it 5G services launching in 11 cities, including Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad and Chandigarh, among others.

In December, Apple announced the arrival of official 5G support on iPhones in India for Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel users. The 5G services will be available in all iPhones with iOS 16.2 in areas where coverage is available.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Airtel, Airtel 5g, 5G Rollout
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Images Leak Online Ahead Of Anticipated February Launch
Featured video of the day
The Tech Finale 2022 Part 2 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

Airtel 5G Network Rollout Expands to Select Locations in Indore: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: Moving Up the Ladder
  2. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  3. iPhone Battery Replacement for Older Models to Get Expensive From March
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Feature Improved Night Mode in Camera
  5. Pebble’s New Smartwatch Bears an Uncanny Resemblance to Apple Watch Ultra
  6. Poco C50 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  7. Yamaha TW-E7B True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Here's What the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Might Look Like
  9. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  10. GoPro Hero 11 Black Review: Great Things Do Come in Compact Sizes
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Hit With KRW 2.85 Billion Fine in South Korea Over Alleged False Advertising
  2. Airtel 5G Network Rollout Expands to Select Locations in Indore: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Images Leak Online Ahead Of Anticipated February Launch
  4. Poco C50 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy A03 Receiving Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
  6. Dogecoin Foundation Pushes for Ecosystem Development, Promotion with New Fund
  7. OnePlus 11 5G Confirmed to Pack 50-Megapixel Sony IMX890 Primary Sensor, Camera Samples Teased
  8. South Korea Proposes Stronger Incentives, Bigger Tax Breaks to Boost Critical Chip Sector
  9. Elon Musk's SpaceX Raising $750 Million in Fresh Round of Funding at $137 Billion Valuation: Report
  10. CES 2023: LG OLED TV Lineup With Dolby Vision, a9 AI Processor Gen 6 Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.