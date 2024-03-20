Technology News

Motorola Edge 50 Pro India Launch Set for April 3; Design, Key Specifications Revealed

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is confirmed to get a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 March 2024 18:26 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Pro India Launch Set for April 3; Design, Key Specifications Revealed

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 50 Pro seen in a purple colour option

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 50 Pro has been teased to come in three colour options
  • The handset will sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K curved pOLED display
  • The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is set to launch in India soon. The company has previously revealed the design, colour options, and key specifications of the Edge 50 Pro. It is confirmed to be equipped with AI-backed features and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Now, Motorola has also announced the launch date of the model in the country. The Edge 50 Pro is expected to launch in the US as the Motorola Edge+ (2024), whereas in China it could be called the Moto X50 Ultra, and may offer slightly different specifications.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Motorola India has confirmed that the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will launch in India on April 3. The phone is set to be available for sale in the country via Flipkart, the official Motorola website, and other retail stores. A microsite of the handset on the e-commerce site has confirmed several of its features.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will launch in at least three colour options - black, purple, and a third cream and grey patterned option. It is also confirmed to sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K curved pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, 100 percent DCI-P3 Colour Gamut, and SGS-certified blue light protection. 

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is seen with a centred hole-punch slot at the top for the front camera. The triple rear camera system of the handset, accompanied by an LED flash unit, is set to feature an AI-backed 50-megapixel primary sensor. For security, the phone will carry an in-display fingerprint sensor. 

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro display and camera are also claimed to be Pantone Validated which is said to offer users a realistic colour experience alongside showing accurate skin tones. The phone is also said to have Generative AI theming features to help develop unique wallpapers.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. An earlier leak suggested that the phone may come with 12GB of RAM. It is said to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 125W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Motorola Edge 50 Pro India launch, Motorola Edge 50 Pro specifications, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Granted Patents for Tri-Fold and Rollable Display Technologies
JSW Says MG Motor Joint Venture Aims to Sell 1 Million EVs in India by 2030

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 50 Pro India Launch Set for April 3; Design, Key Specifications Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Legion Laptops With 14th Gen Intel CPUs, Up to RTX 4090 GPUs Debut
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed; Key Details Revealed
  3. Madhav Sheth Teases Imminent Launch of Magic 6 Series in India
  4. Nothing Phone 2a Receiving New Update With Camera Improvements
  5. Google Pixel 8a May Get These Upgrades Over Pixel 7a
  6. iPhone 17 Tipped to Offer This Display Feature From the Galaxy S24 Ultra
  7. iPad Air 6 Tipped to Arrive in One Size With Landscape Front Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Announces Phone 2a Community Edition Project, to Allow Users to Design a Special Edition Phone
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip Could Arrive in July Ahead of 'Galaxy Z Fold FE' Debut: Report
  3. Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series India Launch Set for April, Flipkart Teaser Confirms
  4. Google Collaborates With Apollo to Bring AI-Powered Early Disease Screening to India
  5. Motorola Edge 50 Pro India Launch Set for April 3; Design, Key Specifications Revealed
  6. JSW Says MG Motor Joint Venture Aims to Sell 1 Million EVs in India by 2030
  7. HMD Teases Return of an Iconic Feature Phone, Nokia 3210 Could Get a Remake
  8. Samsung Granted Patents for Tri-Fold and Rollable Display Technologies
  9. Polygon Labs Team With Immutable, King River Capital to Announce Inevitable Games Fund
  10. Fitbit to Leverage Google Gemini to Bring AI-Powered Personalised Health Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »