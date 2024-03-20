Motorola Edge 50 Pro is set to launch in India soon. The company has previously revealed the design, colour options, and key specifications of the Edge 50 Pro. It is confirmed to be equipped with AI-backed features and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Now, Motorola has also announced the launch date of the model in the country. The Edge 50 Pro is expected to launch in the US as the Motorola Edge+ (2024), whereas in China it could be called the Moto X50 Ultra, and may offer slightly different specifications.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Motorola India has confirmed that the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will launch in India on April 3. The phone is set to be available for sale in the country via Flipkart, the official Motorola website, and other retail stores. A microsite of the handset on the e-commerce site has confirmed several of its features.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will launch in at least three colour options - black, purple, and a third cream and grey patterned option. It is also confirmed to sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K curved pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, 100 percent DCI-P3 Colour Gamut, and SGS-certified blue light protection.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is seen with a centred hole-punch slot at the top for the front camera. The triple rear camera system of the handset, accompanied by an LED flash unit, is set to feature an AI-backed 50-megapixel primary sensor. For security, the phone will carry an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro display and camera are also claimed to be Pantone Validated which is said to offer users a realistic colour experience alongside showing accurate skin tones. The phone is also said to have Generative AI theming features to help develop unique wallpapers.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. An earlier leak suggested that the phone may come with 12GB of RAM. It is said to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 125W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

