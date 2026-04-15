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Oppo F33 Pro 5G First Impressions

The Oppo F33 Pro 5G comes with a new design language coupled with some decent internals. Check out the first impressions to know more.

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 April 2026 22:26 IST
Oppo F33 Pro 5G First Impressions
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Highlights
  • The Oppo F33 Pro comes with a unique design on the rear
  • The handset is powered by Dimensity 6360 Max SoC
  • The device is loaded with a 7,000mAh battery
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Oppo finally introduced the all-new Oppo F33 series as its new offering in India, following social media hype over the last few weeks. The series includes the Oppo F33 and Oppo F33 Pro smartphones, both catering to different price segments: the F33 at Rs. 31,999 and the F33 Pro starting at Rs. 37,999 in India. While both phones share similar specifications, the Oppo F33 Pro introduces a new design language. The latest model comes equipped with a flat 120Hz AMOLED display, a new MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max processor, and more. I got the chance to spend some time with the device, and this is what you need to know.

Breaking down the prices, the base variant of the Oppo F33 Pro is priced at Rs. 37,999. The top variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB model is priced at Rs. 40,999. The company has introduced some interesting offers, including a flat 10 percent instant cashback with major banks, up to 10 percent exchange bonus, up to 180 days of one-time screen replacement, and more.

2 Oppo F33 Pro 5G

The Oppo F33 Pro is available in three colour options.

 

The company has taken a different approach when it comes to designing the new Oppo F33 Pro. The smartphone is available in three colour options, including Passion Red, Misty Forest, and Starry Blue. While the Starry Blue and Passion Red come with solid colours, the Misty Forest features a new Dynamic 3D Depth layered coating.

The layering is for the forest, and it has been arranged so that you will visually connect it to a forest covering a mountain. The whole look and feel feels quite refreshing to be honest. Moreover, the layers also shine differently in light to give a more realistic 3D look. The company claims it used cold sculpting technology to create the new back panel for the latest smartphone. Frankly, the design feels quite good and instantly recognisable. Plus, the silky finish certainly adds a touch of premiumness. Moreover, the flat frame makes it easier to hold the device comfortably in your hand.

4 Oppo F33 Pro 5G

The handset is loaded with a 6.57-inch Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display.

 

Coming to the display, the Oppo F33 Pro features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The screen comes with a resolution of 2372 x 1080 pixels. Moreover, you also get up to 1,400nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 120Hz screen refresh rate, and more. The display seems decent during initial use. I tried playing some videos on the device, and the blacks did appear to be deep. However, we will discuss this further in our upcoming review.

Moving on, the Oppo F33 Pro also features a dual-camera setup on the rear panel. The device packs a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the handset features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter for selfies and video calls.

oppo f33 pro review photos Oppo F33 Pro 5G

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max processor.

 

Talking about the rest of the specifications, the Oppo F33 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max processor, which is apparently a new chipset. The handset also features 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device runs Android 16 with ColorOS 16 on top. The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

That said, the Oppo F33 Pro does break the monotonous design barrier with its new 3D layered design philosophy. However, the smartphone will still face significant heat from the rest of the competition in this price segment, especially from the OnePlus Nord 6, Realme 16, Nothing Phone 4a Pro, and more.

OPPO F33 Pro 5G

OPPO F33 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.57-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2372 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo F33 Pro 5G, Oppo F33 Pro 5G Features, Oppo F33 Pro 5G India Launch, Oppo F33 Pro 5G Specifications, Oppo F33 Pro 5G Price in India
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More

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