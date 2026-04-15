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  • Oppo F33 Pro 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Oppo F33 Pro 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Oppo F33 Pro 5G is set to go on sale in India via Flipkart and the Oppo India online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 April 2026 12:21 IST
Oppo F33 Pro 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F33 Pro 5G ships with up to an IP69K rating

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Highlights
  • Oppo F33 Pro 5G features a dual rear camera unit
  • Oppo F33 Pro 5G sports a 6.57-inch AMOLED display
  • The new Oppo phone is offered in three colourways
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Oppo F33 Pro 5G was launched in India on Wednesday. The handset was accompanied by the standard Oppo F33 5G, arriving as the two new additions to the tech firm's mid-range F lineup. The Oppo F33 Pro 5G is scheduled to go on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's online store. Moreover, the phone will be available for purchase in three colourways and two RAM and storage configurations. A MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset powers the new Oppo F33 Pro 5G, which also boasts a 7,000mAh battery. The handset also gets a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability

Oppo F33 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line variant, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage, is priced at Rs. 40,999. The company is providing an instant cashback of up to 10 percent on cards of select banks. Customers can also avail up to six months of interest-free EMI options.

The phone will go on sale in India on April 23 via Flipkart, Amazon, and the Oppo India online store. The Oppo F33 Pro 5G is offered in Misty Forest, Passion Red, and Starry Blue colourways.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G Specifications, Features

The Oppo F33 Pro 5G supports two Nano SIMs and runs on Oppo's ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 × 2,372 pixels) flat AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 1,400 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1.07 billion colours, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, along with AGC DT-STAR D+ screen protection. The tech firm claims that the handset ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset powers the new Oppo F33 Pro 5G, which is built on a 6nm process. The handset also features a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. For thermal management, the smartphone has been equipped with a SuperCool vapour chamber (VC) cooling system, featuring a 4,289 sq mm heat dissipation area.

For optics, the Oppo F33 Pro 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter, featuring an OV50D40 sensor, an f/1.8 aperture, a 76-degree field of view, and autofocus. The main camera has been paired with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, with an f/2.4 aperture and an 89-degree field of view. On the front, the Oppo F33 Pro 5G boasts a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls, with an f/2.0 aperture, 100-degree field of view, and autofocus. The handset can record videos at up to 1080p/60 fps.

The Oppo F33 Pro 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. The handset also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security. It measures 158.4x75.2x8.3mm and weighs about 194g.

OPPO F33 Pro 5G

OPPO F33 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.57-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2372 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo, Oppo F33 Pro 5G, Oppo F33 Pro 5G India Launch, Oppo F33 Pro 5G Price in India, Oppo F33 Pro 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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