Dyson on Tuesday launched the Dyson Supersonic Travel, a compact version of its flagship hair dryer. It is claimed to have been designed for frequent travellers and is geared towards use cases like gym sessions and short trips. Dyson says it focuses on portability while delivering the company's signature airflow and heat control performance. The Dyson Supersonic Travel is slimmer, lighter, and more compact than the original Supersonic hair dryer and offers attachment compatibility.

Dyson Supersonic Travel Price, Availability

The Dyson Supersonic Travel hair dryer has been launched in select global markets at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 28,000). The company has not yet revealed pricing details for India, and availability in the country will be announced at a later date.

Dyson Supersonic Travel Features, Specifications

Dyson says the Supersonic Travel is 32 percent smaller and 25 percent lighter than the original Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. It weighs around 330 grams. Despite its small footprint, it is claimed to deliver the same high-performance drying experience associated with its full-sized models.

The hair dryer comes with three heat settings and two speed modes, allowing users to customise airflow based on styling needs. It delivers an airflow of 11.6 litres per second and operates within a 100–240V range. As per the company, the global voltage compatibility allows users to use it across different countries without requiring manual adjustments.

Commenting on the launch, Dyson Founder James Dyson said, “The Supersonic Travel delivers high-performance styling while protecting hair from extreme heat. It is built for performance, portability, and hair health.”

Dyson has also equipped the travel hair dryer with its intelligent heat control technology. It measures airflow temperature up to 100 times per second and can prevent extreme heat damage and maintain hair health. Dyson's Air Multiplier technology is also leveraged. The company says this, combined with a high-speed motor that can reach up to 110,000rpm, produces a focused, high-velocity airflow for quicker drying.

The Supersonic Travel also includes a styling concentrator attachment. As per the brand, it is designed to produce a precise blade of air for controlled styling. Another key feature is attachment compatibility, which allows users to share accessories with existing Dyson Supersonic and Supersonic Nural hair dryer models.