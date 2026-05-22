Portronics Vayu Nano tyre inflator has been launched in India as the tech firm's latest compact-sized tyre inflator. Currently on sale in the country in a single colourway, Portronics says that its new tyre inflator can inflate flat tyres of two-wheelers, including motorcycles and bicycles, and deflated sports equipment, including basketballs and footballs, electronically. The Portronics Vayu Nano delivers up to 120 PSI pressure. On top of this, the device is equipped with two 600mAh batteries. It also offers the automatic shut-off functionality for user safety. Moreover, the Portronics Vayu Nano tyre inflator features a built-in LED flash, allowing users to inflate tyres in low-light conditions.

Portronics Vayu Nano Price in India, Availability

The Portronics Vayu Nano tyre inflator is currently listed on the company's online store at a launch price of Rs. 2,999. Meanwhile, the tyre inflator can be purchased via Amazon at Rs. 2,799. However, the regular retail price of the Portronics Vayu Nano is set at Rs. 4,999. The tyre inflator is on sale in the country in a single Black colour option.

Portronics Vayu Nano Specifications, Features

The Portronics Vayu Nano tyre inflator is claimed to deliver up to 120 PSI pressure. However, it offers preset modes for motorcycle tyres with the pressure limit set to 45 PSI, bicycle tyres with the pressure limit set to 35 PSI, and basketballs and footballs, with the pressure limit set to 8 PSI. However, users can switch to custom mode to get up to 120 PSI pressure. The tech firm claims that the cordless device can inflate tyres from 0 to 35 PSI in less than five minutes.

On top of this, the tech firm has equipped its compact Portronics Vayu Nano tyre inflator with two 600mAh rechargeable batteries, which can be charged via a USB Type-C port located on top of the device. The Portronics Vayu Nano also sports a “smart” digital display, which presents various details to the users in real-time, including the pressure value, the pressure unit options of PSI and BAR, and the current battery level.

The Portronics Vayu Nano tyre inflator also features three buttons to increase and decrease the pressure and to select an option. The device is also equipped with an LED flash, which is claimed to help users inflate tyres in low-light conditions. Additionally, it ships with an automatic shut-off safety functionality, which avoids overinflation of tyres. The tyre inflator ships with multiple attachments, specifically made to inflate motorcycles, bicycles, and sports equipment.

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