Nubia Z70S Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 64-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Goes Global

Nubia Z70S Ultra packs a 6,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 May 2025 10:46 IST
Nubia Z70S Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 64-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Goes Global

Photo Credit: Nubia

Nubia Z70S Ultra is offer in Antique Brown and Classic Black colourways

Highlights
  • Nubia Z70S Ultra has a 50-megapixel custom 35mm 1/1.3-inch primary sensor
  • The handset carries a 16-megapxiel under-display selfie camera
  • The Nubia Z70S Ultra is claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 ratings
Nubia Z70S Ultra has been unveiled in select global markets alongside the Nubia Pad Pro. The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and a 6,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. For optics, it carries a 50-megapixel triple rear camera sensor including a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter. The handset is claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. An Ultra Retro kit for the Nubia Z70S Ultra is said to be available soon.

Nubia Z70S Ultra Price, Availability

Nubia Z70S Ultra price in the US starts at $779 (roughly Rs. 66,500) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 512GB variant is priced $869 (roughly Rs. 74,200). It is available for pre-order in the country till May 28. The phone comes in Antique Brown and Classic Black colour options. The company claims that the Nubia Z70S Ultra Retro kit will be available soon.

Meanwhile, in the UK, the phone is priced at GBP 659 (roughly Rs. 74,900) and GBP 769 (roughly Rs. 87,400) for the 12GB and 16GB versions, respectively. In select European countries, the customers will have to shell out EUR 769 (roughly Rs. 73,600) and EUR 869 (roughly Rs. 83,100) for the 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations, respectively.

Nubia Z70S Ultra Specifications, Features

The Nubia Z70S Ultra sports a 6.85-inch 1.5K (1,216×2,688 pixels) BOE Q9+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 960Hz touch sampling rate, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 2,592Hz PWM dimming rate. It is powered by a 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based with Nebula AIOS 1.5.

In the camera department, the Nubia Z70S Ultra gets a 50-megapixel custom 35mm 1/1.3-inch Omnivision OV50H primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. It is accompanied by a 50-megapixel 120-degree OmniVision OV50D ultra-wide camera, a 64-megapixel 1/2-inch OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto shooter with OIS alongside a flicker and laser sensor. The handset is equipped with a 16-megapixel under-display front camera sensor. It is equipped with a physical mechanical shutter button with dual-stage control. 

The Nubia Z70S Ultra packs a 6,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. It carries dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra support. For security, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The handset measures 164.3×77.1×8.6mm in size and weighs 228g.

Nubia Z70S Ultra

Nubia Z70S Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6600mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2688 pixels
Further reading: Nubia Z70S Ultra, Nubia Z70S Ultra Price, Nubia Z70S Ultra Launch, Nubia Z70S Ultra Specifications, Nubia
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
Sandisk WD Black SN8100 NVMe SSD With Up to 14.9Gbps Read Speeds Launched in India

